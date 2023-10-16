Icon
Home Tech News WhatsApp to introduce a new calling security update; Know what it has to offer

WhatsApp to introduce a new calling security update; Know what it has to offer

The upcoming protect IP address in calls feature adds an extra layer of security while using the WhatsApp calling functionality.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 16 2023, 10:00 IST
Icon
In brief: Top 5 WhatsApp Business partners
WhatsApp security update
1/6 Thanks to the Business API and software development kit, WhatsApp Business capabilities are now accessible to developers. With the help of the WhatsApp API, several small and big businesses can now sell their products in a better way. (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
2/6 Gupshup is one of those options! It is a conversational messaging platform that processes over 6 billion messages each month. It provides a comprehensive conversational experience-building toolkit for any use case, and a network of growing market relationships with messaging channels, device makers, ISVs, and operators. (Gupshup)
image caption
3/6 Another option is Haptik, which is a conversational commerce firm that can create WhatsApp chatbots to automate client interactions, conduct transactions, and gather leads by sending customized alerts. (Haptik / Twitter)
image caption
4/6 Yellow AI: While browsing through product categories, customers have the ability to engage with businesses by placing orders, adjusting quantities, cancelling orders, and requesting returns. (Yellow AI / Twitter)
image caption
5/6 Twilio: It can be altered to suit your company's requirements. Features can be added or removed according to the need. An omnichannel contact centre, SMS marketing, push notifications, web chat, call monitoring, phone verification, alerts and notifications, and much more can be built using Twilio. (Twilio / Twitter)
image caption
6/6 WATI: It is an authorized WhatsApp Business Solution Provider that enables companies to automate business communication using chatbots and other cutting-edge technology. A shared inbox is one such unique solution that enables companies to respond to client inquiries instantly and improve client engagement. (Bloomberg)
WhatsApp security update
icon View all Images
The feature is currently available only in the latest WhatsApp beta versions for Android and iOS. (REUTERS)

WhatsApp has been taking significant steps to enhance user privacy by rolling out updates on a frequent basis. This time, the new WhatsApp security measure has come up with the introduction of a new feature in its beta versions for Android and iOS. This feature is known as "Protect IP address in calls,". Read here to know more about this new security update:

Protect IP address in calls feature

This feature adds an extra layer of security while using WhatsApp's calling functionality. The primary aim is to prevent malicious actors from obtaining users' location and eavesdropping on their calls.

The discovery of this new feature was first made by WABetaInfo, a source known for uncovering WhatsApp's upcoming updates and features. The feature is currently available in the latest WhatsApp beta versions for Android and iOS, where it reroutes calls through WhatsApp servers to protect users' IP addresses.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

How to enable?

To enable this added security, users can access the new toggle under a section called "Advanced" within the "Privacy" settings. WhatsApp assures users that with this feature enabled, all calls will be protected by end-to-end encryption. This means that not even WhatsApp itself will have access to the content of users' conversations.

While this feature undoubtedly improves privacy, WhatsApp acknowledges that it may have a slight impact on call quality due to the encryption and routing processes associated with relaying calls through its servers.

As of now, this toggle might only be visible to select users using the beta version of the app. However, WhatsApp plans to make it available to all users in the future, though an exact date for the stable version release has not been confirmed.

This move is a part of WhatsApp's ongoing efforts to enhance user privacy and security.

The "Protect IP address in calls" feature is particularly important for safeguarding user privacy, especially when communicating with unknown contacts, as it significantly reduces the chances of anyone tracking their IP address and location.

For now, the feature is available to some beta testers who have installed the latest WhatsApp beta versions for Android and iOS, but it is expected to roll out to more users in the coming weeks. WhatsApp users can look forward to enhanced privacy when making calls, thanks to this new app's privacy settings.

In recent months, the messaging platform has introduced various other features like the WhatsApp Channels, which allow users to follow their favorite influencers and celebrities.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 16 Oct, 10:00 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI
Survival Strategies for BGMI: 5 Tips to stay alive and win the Chicken Dinner
Google Bard
5 unique use cases for Google Bard; Know how to unleash the true power of this AI chatbot
iPhone 15 battery
iPhone 15 battery draining issue: Here is how to improve and make it last all day long
mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro
Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro Review: Unbeatable sound at its price!
a digitally overlayed virtual reconstruction of the ancient Parthenon temple
An app shows how ancient Greek sites looked thousands of years ago. It's a glimpse of future tech
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Exciting deals on top 32-inch smart TVs are LIVE! Know which one fits your needs
Elon Musk
How Elon Musk Could Beat His Latest Defamation Lawsuit
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Top smartphone deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival: iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S23 5G and many more

Trending Stories

Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
GTA 6
GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
keep up with tech

Gaming

Roblox
When a man used Roblox game for a horrific crime; protect your child, here are 5 tips
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date: Forget leaks, just check out what this analyst said
Microsoft
Microsoft spent 2 years trying to buy Activision Blizzard. For Xbox CEO, that was the easy part
Geoguessr
Where am I? Gaming whizzes put geography on the map
Pokemon GO
Van Gogh Museum scraps Pokemon cards over safety concerns
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime
    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
    Amazon Great Indian Festival
    GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
    GTA 6
    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon