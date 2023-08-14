WhatsApp unveils 'Community Examples' features in latest iOS beta update

Whatsapp, the instant messaging platform owned by Meta, is apparently introducing a new feature on its iOS beta version called "Community examples." This feature is designed to guide beta users in creating communities on WhatsApp through instructional examples.

Guiding Users with Step-by-Step Instructions

When users access the "community examples" feature, they will be directed to an official FAQ containing detailed instructions and practical tips on community creation. This includes adding groups to communities and effectively engaging community members through specialised announcement groups.

The primary aim of this feature is to motivate more users to establish their own communities within the WhatsApp platform. By offering clear guidance, WhatsApp hopes to foster a sense of community and connection among its users.

Initially, the "community examples" feature will be available to a select group of beta testers. These testers can update their WhatsApp beta for iOS via the TestFlight app to access the feature. The rollout will progressively extend to include a larger user base in the coming days.

Animated Avatars

In addition to the new community-focused feature, WhatsApp has also introduced animated avatars to its iOS beta version. These dynamic avatars can be shared with anyone, regardless of whether they are using the beta version. The goal is to enhance communication by infusing stickers with more personality and vitality.

Video Sharing Feature

Another recent addition to WhatsApp's iOS beta is the ability to send high-quality videos. While some compression is still applied to maintain video dimensions, this update allows users to send videos in better quality. The default setting remains "Standard quality," but users can manually select the high-quality option when sharing videos.

These continuous updates and additions underline WhatsApp's commitment to improving the user experience and expanding its feature offerings on the beta platform. The company strives to provide innovative tools that make communication and interaction more enjoyable and efficient.

Scheduling Group Calls with Ease

Earlier this week, Whatsapp introduced a scheduling feature in its Android app's latest beta version (v2.23.17.7), as reported by WABetaInfo. This feature enables users to schedule both voice and video group calls, making it simpler to plan and coordinate group conversations. The feature also adds a message within the chat thread, allowing participants to join the call seamlessly.

As WhatsApp continues to innovate and enhance its features, users can look forward to a more engaging and convenient messaging experience.