WhatsApp update! Your group calls feature set to change forever

WhatsApp is planning to bring out a ton of new features for its users to take advantage of! These features are first issued to Beta users who test it for stability and performance, before being rolled out to every WhatsApp user. Voice calling is one of the best features introduced by developers as it lets you call your contacts using WhatsApp for free, even if they're in another country. Now, WhatsApp is planning to bring out additional features to the voice calling functionality. At the moment, group calling allows up to 32 participants to join a WhatsApp group voice call but you cannot schedule it. That is set to change soon as WhatsApp devs are through working on bringing the feature which will let users schedule group calls, according to WABetaInfo.

Scheduling group calls

WABetaInfo report states, “WhatsApp is currently working on a new feature that offers to users the ability to schedule calls within their group chats. Thanks to this feature, users will be able to schedule calls in advance with other group members, adding more convenience and flexibility to the way they communicate.” The feature was noticed in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.4.4 update.

WABetaInfo also released a screenshot with information about this feature. “As you can see in this screenshot, users will be able to choose a title, date, and time for their call, ensuring that everyone in the group is aware of when it will take place: there is not even a need for constant reminders and makes it really easier for group members to plan their schedules accordingly. It is really useful in case the group is planning an event so members can schedule a call to discuss the details and make sure everyone is available,” the report further stated.