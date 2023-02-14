    Trending News

    WhatsApp update! Your group calls feature set to change forever

    WhatsApp is reportedly planning to introduce a feature that will let users schedule group calls! Know more about it here.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 14 2023, 11:24 IST
    WhatsApp
    1/5 Why does WhatsApp compress pictures while sharing it? This happens because in the Settings of the application the photo upload quality is set on auto by default, and therefore, the quality of the image while sharing depends on several factors like the internet connection, size of the image, and more. The app therefore, looks to downsize the image, which affects its quality. (PTI)
    image caption
    2/5 How to send the best quality photo on WhatsApp: Open WhatsApp on your iPhone or Android device and click on the three dots to go to WhatsApp Settings. From Settings you will have to select Storage and Data. After that you will have to tap on the Photo upload quality and select the Best Quality option and then click on Ok. (REUTERS)
    image caption
    3/5 Meanwhile, you can also check the steps to send photos and videos on WhatsApp here: Go to WhatsApp and open an individual or group chat where you want to send the photo or video. Click on the Attach icon, then follow the steps mentioned below: (PTI)
    image caption
    4/5 On an Android device, click on the gallery to select an existing photo or video from your phone. Tap and hold to select multiple images. You can also add captions to photos and videos. Swipe between photos to add captions to each one and finally click on the send icon. (REUTERS)
    image caption
    5/5 While iPhone users will have to click on the plus icon and then select Photo and Video Library to select a photo or video from your iPhone's photos or albums. After selecting a photo or video, tap Add at the bottom left to select multiple photos or videos at once. (Pixabay)
    WhatsApp
    View all Images
    WhatsApp group calling is currently being tested by Beta users. (Unsplash)

    WhatsApp is planning to bring out a ton of new features for its users to take advantage of! These features are first issued to Beta users who test it for stability and performance, before being rolled out to every WhatsApp user. Voice calling is one of the best features introduced by developers as it lets you call your contacts using WhatsApp for free, even if they're in another country. Now, WhatsApp is planning to bring out additional features to the voice calling functionality. At the moment, group calling allows up to 32 participants to join a WhatsApp group voice call but you cannot schedule it. That is set to change soon as WhatsApp devs are through working on bringing the feature which will let users schedule group calls, according to WABetaInfo.

    Scheduling group calls

    WABetaInfo report states, “WhatsApp is currently working on a new feature that offers to users the ability to schedule calls within their group chats. Thanks to this feature, users will be able to schedule calls in advance with other group members, adding more convenience and flexibility to the way they communicate.” The feature was noticed in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.4.4 update.

    WhatsApp
    Schedule group calls on WhatsApp soon. (WABetaInfo)
    WhatsApp
    Schedule group calls on WhatsApp soon. (WABetaInfo)

    WABetaInfo also released a screenshot with information about this feature. “As you can see in this screenshot, users will be able to choose a title, date, and time for their call, ensuring that everyone in the group is aware of when it will take place: there is not even a need for constant reminders and makes it really easier for group members to plan their schedules accordingly. It is really useful in case the group is planning an event so members can schedule a call to discuss the details and make sure everyone is available,” the report further stated.

    First Published Date: 14 Feb, 11:24 IST
