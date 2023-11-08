WhatsApp Web set to receive a major feature; To allow users to search messages by date

WhatsApp Web is often the version of the platform that is neglected in terms of new features and updates. All other versions, including the Android, iOS, and desktop receive updates more regularly compared to the web client. That is why it is exciting news for WhatsApp Web users when this client gets new features. Very soon, the web client will get a feature that will make looking for older messages a piece of cake. According to reports, users will soon get a date filter while searching for messages, allowing them to filter their search in a smaller section, allowing them to better pinpoint its location.

The report comes from WABetaInfo which mentioned, “WhatsApp is releasing a new search message by date feature to some beta testers…making it easier for them to quickly search for messages shared on a specific date within their conversations”. It will be rolled out to beta testers with the WhatsApp Web Beta 2.2348.50 build.

WhatsApp to get a search-by-date feature

Essentially, this feature will allow users to search for a specific term on a specific date. The report highlights once someone enters a search query, another icon next to the text field can also be clicked. The calendar icon pops open in the middle and users can navigate to a particular date of their choice.

Navigating within dates of a month is easy as users will see all the dates together. Shifting between months can be done by either tapping the arrow keys on each side for the next month and the previous one or by tapping the month name to open a vertically scrolling month list. Similarly, tapping on the year will allow users to choose a different year in the same way.

Interestingly, this feature is only expected to be dropped in WhatsApp Web as of now, and there are no reports of it arriving in the mobile apps or the desktop version. It is not expected to be rolled out this month since the feature is still in beta testing. However, depending on the number of cycles it takes in this phase, the feature can be rolled out to the general public as soon as early next month.