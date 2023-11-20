When Emmett Shear, new OpenAI CEO, called AI "dangerous"

In a shocking announcement, OpenAI co-founder Sam Altman was fired from the CEO post. After several efforts to bring him back failed, OpenAI board members appointed Emmett Shear the co-founder of video streaming site Twitch as the interim CEO. Recently in a podcast, the new CEO had shared some views about artificial intelligence. Check what Emmett Shear has to say about this growing technology and its future use.

Emmett Shear's views on Artificial intelligence

Shear shared his views on AI in a podcast during which he said that “upsides usually outweigh the downsides and every technology can be misused.” Shear also shares that he has very specific concerns about AI as its capabilities to solve problems will get diverse with time and soon people will have “all the things they need to design Artificial intelligence.” Later he stated that AI has the capability of overpowering human civilization which is a huge risk and the chances of such an event happening are between 2 to 50 percent.

Shear believes that now the AI requires human intervention to improve its functionality, however, there will be a time when it will be able to improve on itself rapidly. Such enhancement in AI can become a “dangerous thing because intelligence is power.” Shear further added, “It's like a universe destroying bomb. it's bad in a way that makes global warming not a problem."

We have seen so many changes all of a sudden with OpenAI and now with a new CEO on board, it will be interesting to see what new things will be introduced later to its products. On the other hand, Sam Altman will lead a new Microsoft AI research team. The news was broken by Microsoft chief Satya Nadella himself. With Altman joining Microsoft, it may come as a big advantage to Nadella in advancing Microsoft's AI ambitions.

Many tech experts and CEOs have an opinion over the capabilities of AI and so far it is scary to look at the future and how technology can dominate humans. Now, we will have to wait and see what Emmett Shear brings to the table.

