Whopping 132 flaws on Windows just got patched! Update your computer now

Ensuring your computer's security is of utmost importance, and one crucial step is to keep it updated with the latest security patches that are frequently rolled out. And Microsoft has just rolled out its July 2023 Patch and the update addresses a total of 132 flaws, including six zero-day vulnerabilities. Worryingly, these vulnerabilities were actively exploited by hackers.

According to BleepingComputer, One of the zero-day vulnerabilities has been exploited through malicious files sent via emails or websites. Another is the Windows SmartScreen security feature vulnerability, which prevents the Open File - Security Warning prompt when downloading files from the internet.

The Windows error reporting service elevation of privilege vulnerability allows attackers to gain administrative privileges, but they would need local access to exploit it.

Another example of an actively exploited zero-day vulnerability was in Microsoft Outlook that enabled attackers to bypass security warnings in the email service's preview panel.

To keep your Windows PC safe, it's crucial to install the latest security updates promptly, even if Windows Updates can be time-consuming.

While antivirus software is very good at stopping hackers, you should be careful about the direct links that you get from all kinds of sources asking you to click on them. If you click on them, nothing can stop you from losing your data or even money. From phishing, smishing to vishing, these attempts are extremely insidious too. Stay vigilant and prioritize security to safeguard your system from potential threats.