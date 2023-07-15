Home Tech News Whopping 132 flaws on Windows just got patched! Update your computer now

Whopping 132 flaws on Windows just got patched! Update your computer now

Microsoft's July 2023 Patch has updated a total of 132 flaws and many zero-day vulnerabilities.

By: MEDHA JHA
| Updated on: Jul 15 2023, 12:23 IST
One of the zero-day vulnerabilities has been exploited through malicious files sent via emails or websites.
One of the zero-day vulnerabilities has been exploited through malicious files sent via emails or websites. (Microsoft)

Ensuring your computer's security is of utmost importance, and one crucial step is to keep it updated with the latest security patches that are frequently rolled out. And Microsoft has just rolled out its July 2023 Patch and the update addresses a total of 132 flaws, including six zero-day vulnerabilities. Worryingly, these vulnerabilities were actively exploited by hackers.

According to BleepingComputer, One of the zero-day vulnerabilities has been exploited through malicious files sent via emails or websites. Another is the Windows SmartScreen security feature vulnerability, which prevents the Open File - Security Warning prompt when downloading files from the internet.

The Windows error reporting service elevation of privilege vulnerability allows attackers to gain administrative privileges, but they would need local access to exploit it.

Another example of an actively exploited zero-day vulnerability was in Microsoft Outlook that enabled attackers to bypass security warnings in the email service's preview panel.

To keep your Windows PC safe, it's crucial to install the latest security updates promptly, even if Windows Updates can be time-consuming.

Antivirus Softwares

Additionally, you must use reputable antivirus software like McAfee antivirus, andWindows Defender, especially if you're on a budget, to protect your PC from malware and cyber threats. Among other best antivirus software are Norton 360, Bitdefender Antivirus, and Malwarebytes. Given below is the detail of these antivirus softwares:

McAfee: It provides comprehensive protection through its range of products, featuring real-time, on-demand, and scheduled scanning options.

Windows Defender: It operates as a signature-based antimalware system, relying on specialized definitions to detect and combat malware on Windows systems.

Norton 360: It offers comprehensive all-in-one protection, safeguarding your devices, online privacy, and identity.

Bitdefender Antivirus Plus: It provides comprehensive protection against a wide range of e-threats, including viruses, worms, Trojans, ransomware, zero-day exploits, rootkits, and spyware.

Malwarebytes: It provides comprehensive solutions for safeguarding your computer and personal data. Its powerful capabilities include cleaning up infected systems, shielding your identity and privacy from hackers, securing your important documents and financial files against ransomware, and protecting you from malicious and deceptive websites.

While antivirus software is very good at stopping hackers, you should be careful about the direct links that you get from all kinds of sources asking you to click on them. If you click on them, nothing can stop you from losing your data or even money. From phishing, smishing to vishing, these attempts are extremely insidious too. Stay vigilant and prioritize security to safeguard your system from potential threats.

First Published Date: 15 Jul, 12:22 IST
