    Trending News

    Google Bard vs ChatGPT: What are the Differences between Google and Microsoft AI Chatbots?
    ChatGPT vs Google Bard
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    Oppo_reno_8t
    Android phones with most OS updates to buy today
    S23_Series
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    WhatsApp
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Cola Phone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News Why Microsoft’s $69 Billion Activision Deal Hinges on London Not Washington

    Why Microsoft’s $69 Billion Activision Deal Hinges on London Not Washington

    Microsoft Corp.’s $69 billion Activision Blizzard Inc. takeover faces a key decision in Britain as the nation’s merger watchdog marks its arrival as a global regulator with findings that could set the trajectory to the mega deal finalizing — or falling apart.

    By: BLOOMBERG
    | Updated on: Feb 08 2023, 13:49 IST
    5 best Xbox Games of 2022: Forza Horizon 5 Hot Wheels, Elden Ring, Halo Infinite and more
    Forza Horizon 5 Hot Wheels
    1/5 Forza Horizon 5 Hot Wheels - The favorite racing game of the year, this latest edition of the Forza line-up has been specially enhanced for Xbox Series X/S. With photorealistic graphics, authentic sounds, a life-like environment, and immense detailing, it sets the tone for next-gen gaming. Gear up for a thrilling ride.  (Microsoft)
    image caption
    2/5 Elden Ring - This is the latest action-RPG by FromSoftware. Make your way across the lands ruled by Queen Marika as you fight through the world of monsters in a bid to collect all the Great Runes and become Elden Lord.  (PlayStation)
    image caption
    3/5 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – The game is being considered one of the best launches in the history of Activision Blizzard and Infinity Ward’s FPS saga. It only borrows the name from the 2009 game, and features an all-new storyline with familiar faces of the Task Force 141 returning.  (Activision Blizzard)
    image caption
    4/5 Microsoft Flight Simulator - Fly anywhere from the comfort of your home. Test your piloting skills while flying light planes, wide-body jets, and dynamic atmospheres in the 40th anniversary edition of Flight Sim celebrated this year. The world is at your fingertips in this game with over 37 thousand airports, 2 million cities, 1.5 billion buildings, and much more.  (Microsoft)
    image caption
    5/5 Halo Infinite - A thrilling return to a much-loved series, Halo Infinite brings to fans everything they love about the game in a fresh and inventive way. While it does revisit its roots, it's a whole lot more fun to play. Having shifted to an open-world map, it offers much more movement in combat set against an expansive playground with ample variety, and a list of activities.  (Microsoft)
    Microsoft
    View all Images
    Microsoft first announced the transaction last year, looking to add blockbuster games like Call of Duty to a business that already includes the Xbox console. (REUTERS)

    Microsoft Corp.'s $69 billion Activision Blizzard Inc. takeover faces a key decision in Britain as the nation's merger watchdog marks its arrival as a global regulator with findings that could set the trajectory to the mega deal finalizing — or falling apart.

    The Competition and Markets Authority is expected in the coming days to issue its provisional findings, signaling whether it aims to block the deal or clear it with specific remedies such as selloffs. The regulator already flagged concerns that the deal could cause competition issues in the consoles and subscriptions market, as well as the more nascent cloud gaming sector.

    Microsoft first announced the transaction last year, looking to add blockbuster games like Call of Duty to a business that already includes the Xbox console, the Halo franchise and Minecraft world-building software.

    But the tie-up has fallen foul of global regulators who fear that Microsoft could make it harder for rival platforms to get unfettered access to Activision's most popular titles. Crucially, the CMA's filing will come before decisions from the European Union and the US Federal Trade Commission, which is locked in a lengthy legal process after formally suing to veto the transaction.

    “The CMA's decision is key because if it chooses to block the deal, there is little recourse for the companies — UK courts rarely overturn a CMA merger decision,” said Jennifer Rie, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. “Conditions will have to be thorough, beyond just licenses for Call of Duty,” she said, adding that “an unconditional clearance is unlikely.”

    Microsoft this week received the EU regulators' initial findings in a so-called statement of objections, laying out the bloc's key concerns about the deal, according to people familiar with the review. The tech firm last year already publicly offered to give its rival Sony Group Corp. a 10-year license for Call of Duty, but it will now have several weeks to formally submit remedies in the EU probe in line with the formal concerns.

    Unlike in the EU, where regulators and Microsoft already informally discussed possible remedies, the UK regulatory process has traditionally remained less accessible and discussions weren't happening before the CMA's preliminary decision.

    However, updated CMA guidance from last year now allows companies to propose potential remedies ahead of provisional findings.

    “The FTC may rely on the CMA to block it,” said Anne C Witt, a professor of law at EDHEC Business School. “The European Commission just sent out a statement of objections, so there's no way they can get there before the CMA. The CMA is going to win this one and it will be interesting.”

    The CMA emerged from the shadows of the European Commission after the UK's departure from the EU — with the regulator perusing deals that had previously met their fate in Brussels rather than London. In recent shows of strength, it's taken on Big Tech companies, including telling Meta Platforms Inc. that it must reverse its acquisition of Giphy after worries it could take a strangle-hold of the GIF market.

    “To advance the gaming market to the benefit of all stakeholders, we believe it is important to consider clear and easily enforceable solutions to potential competition concerns,” a Microsoft spokesperson said.

    “Our commitment to grant long-term access to Call of Duty to Sony, as well as Nintendo and Steam, accomplishes this be preserving the deal's benefits to consumers and developers and promoting competition in the market,” they said.

    A CMA spokesperson declined to comment.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 08 Feb, 13:49 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    People are just realising they can mark iPhone messages as unread on iOS 16
    Gmail
    No internet? Use Gmail offline to send important mails; here's how
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Your iPhone can create, autofill and store all your passwords; this keychain will help
    iPhone gestures
    Top 5 iPhone gestures to impress friends and get the most out of your phone
    Apple Advanced Data Protection for iCloud
    Theft-proof! Keep your iPhone data secure with this important feature

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    ChatGPT vs Google Bard
    Google Bard vs ChatGPT: What are the Differences between Google and Microsoft AI Chatbots?
    Oppo_reno_8t
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    S23_Series
    Android phones with most OS updates to buy today
    WhatsApp
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    Cola Phone
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Pokemon Go
    Pokemon Go Valentine's Event 2023 coming soon! Celebrate with new challenges
    Video game
    Beyond beep beep: Video game music goes to next level at Grammys
    PlayStation Plus
    PlayStation Plus February 2023 Games: Evil Dead, Destiny 2, more for FREE
    Samsung Galaxy S23
    Minecraft players, do you want to win a FREE Samsung Galaxy S23? Get it this way
    Sony PlayStation
    Sony Raises Outlook on Strong PlayStation 5 Momentum