Windows 11 users to get a new update SOON! Check benefits

Windows 11 users will soon get the latest update with new features. Check what’s coming.

If you have already updated your system to Windows 11, then you must be running on the version known as 21H2. In a latest Microsoft support document, the company has announced that it will be automatically updated to the latest version of Windows 11 known as version 22H2 starting now. However, the update is rolling out in steps starting from the PCs which are running Windows 11 version 21H2 for a long time.

The announcement comes in a Microsoft document, which says, “Today we begin to automatically update consumer and non-managed business devices running Windows 11, version 21H2 Home and Pro editions to Windows 11, version 22H2.” The report further mentioned that since Windows 10, Microsoft is acquiring an automatic update approach to help Windows users stay up-to-date and secure with the latest version. A similar approach is being utilized for Windows 11 users.

Microsoft says "As always, you will have the ability to choose a convenient time for your device to restart and complete the update.” If you want to update your Windows 11 now, just follow these simple steps.

How to update your Windows 11

If you are interested in moving to Windows 11, version 22H2 right now, then simply go to Start.

Then visit the Settings section and select Update & Security.

Here, open Windows Update settings and select Check for updates.

If your device is ready, you will see the option to Download and install.

New features in Windows 11 version 22H2 update

The new update of Windows 11 will have a bunch of new features, Windows Central suggested. These new features include app folders in Start menu, resizable pinned area in Start menu, drag and drop on the Taskbar feature, integration of Focus Assist with Notification Center, wallpapers, Voice Access accessibility, Live Captions accessibility, new Task Manager app, updated gestures and animations for touch users, and much more.