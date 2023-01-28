    Trending News

    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    WhatsApp
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Cola Phone
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    Microsoft
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    ChatGPT alternatives
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News Windows 11 users to get a new update SOON! Check benefits

    Windows 11 users to get a new update SOON! Check benefits

    Windows 11 users will soon get the latest update with new features. Check what’s coming.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 28 2023, 16:33 IST
    Is your Windows 11 laptop slow? Know how to delete junk files and boost its speed
    Windows 11
    1/5 Before you begin the process, you must ensure that you have online (cloud) and offline backups of all the data on your device. Once the data is saved, start by going to the Settings app on your laptop. (Amritanshu Mukherjee / HT Tech)
    image caption
    2/5 There head to the System tab and click on Recovery. You’ll see an option that reads, “Reset this PC.” (Amritanshu Mukherjee / HT Tech)
    Windows 11
    3/5 Tap on that and then click on the Reset PC button beside it. Next, you will see a “Reset this PC” window on the screen where you have to choose from - Keep My Files or Remove Everything. (microsoft.com)
    Windows 11
    4/5 Once you select the reset option, a new “How Would You Like to Reinstall Windows?” will appear on your screen where you have to choose between two options- Cloud Download or Local Reinstall. (Amritanshu Mukherjee / HT Tech)
    Windows 11
    5/5 Confirm your selected reset options and click on Reset. Your laptop will reboot to start the System reset. Do note that it will wipe all personal information on the laptop, including logged in websites, photos, and other files. (Microsoft)
    Windows 11
    View all Images
    Windows 11 upcoming update will change your PC experience. (Unsplash)

    If you have already updated your system to Windows 11, then you must be running on the version known as 21H2. In a latest Microsoft support document, the company has announced that it will be automatically updated to the latest version of Windows 11 known as version 22H2 starting now. However, the update is rolling out in steps starting from the PCs which are running Windows 11 version 21H2 for a long time.

    The announcement comes in a Microsoft document, which says, “Today we begin to automatically update consumer and non-managed business devices running Windows 11, version 21H2 Home and Pro editions to Windows 11, version 22H2.” The report further mentioned that since Windows 10, Microsoft is acquiring an automatic update approach to help Windows users stay up-to-date and secure with the latest version. A similar approach is being utilized for Windows 11 users.

    Microsoft says "As always, you will have the ability to choose a convenient time for your device to restart and complete the update.” If you want to update your Windows 11 now, just follow these simple steps.

    How to update your Windows 11

    • If you are interested in moving to Windows 11, version 22H2 right now, then simply go to Start.
    • Then visit the Settings section and select Update & Security.
    • Here, open Windows Update settings and select Check for updates.
    • If your device is ready, you will see the option to Download and install.

    New features in Windows 11 version 22H2 update

    The new update of Windows 11 will have a bunch of new features, Windows Central suggested. These new features include app folders in Start menu, resizable pinned area in Start menu, drag and drop on the Taskbar feature, integration of Focus Assist with Notification Center, wallpapers, Voice Access accessibility, Live Captions accessibility, new Task Manager app, updated gestures and animations for touch users, and much more.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 28 Jan, 16:16 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    WhatsApp
    Don't lose your WhatsApp chats while switching to iPhone 14; here's how
    WhatsApp
    WhatsApp search gets a massive makeover; check out the latest benefit
    iPhone
    No need for measuring tape! Measure your height with iPhone app
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    iPhone tricks: Tired of spam calls? Block pesky numbers easily; Do it this way
    Instagram
    Instagram Dynamic Profile Photo: Make your Insta avatar now! Know how to use it

    Editor’s Pick

    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Review: Packs curved display and is a little pricey. But is the phone worth it?
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7 Review: As a convertible laptop, it breaks through all the negativity
    Dynamic Island
    Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro gets more useful; Should all phones have it?

    Trending Stories

    WhatsApp
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    Cola Phone
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Microsoft
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    ChatGPT alternatives
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    Instagram
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Indus
    Forget Free Fire, PUBG, Indian battle royale game Indus is set for launch
    Call of Duty Mobile India POVA Cup
    Call of Duty India POVA Cup: Everything you need to know
    WWE 2K23
    WWE 2K23 release date OUT; To feature John Cena on the cover! Know its price and new features
    Assassin's Creed
    Assassin’s Creed developer Ubisoft is pushing all the wrong buttons
    World of Warcraft
    World of Warcraft China Shutdown Cuts Off Millions of Gamers