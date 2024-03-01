 X live videos now on Spaces! Know what’s it about and how it works | Tech News
Home Tech News X live videos now on Spaces! Know what’s it about and how it works

X live videos now on Spaces! Know what’s it about and how it works

X live videos feature has been integrated in Spaces. Know how it works and where can you find it.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 01 2024, 09:18 IST
Twitter
Know all about the new X live videos feature in Spaces. (REUTERS)
Twitter
Know all about the new X live videos feature in Spaces. (REUTERS)

X has been rolling out a number of new features over the last few months in its efforts to turn the platform into more than just being a microblogging website. With new features and offerings, the billionaire Elon Musk-backed app has looked to stay relevant among users. Now, X has introduced the live video feature in Spaces, enabling hosts to activate video during chat sessions. It has been introduced as just a new button from where the live host can share the video. There were several speculations about the Periscope service to make a comeback, however, the live video in Spaces is quite different. Know what the X live video feature is all about.

X live video in Spaces

According to X's post, a user named DogeDesigner shared a demonstration of live video in Spaces which Musk later shared as part of an announcement. Within the Spaces feature, X only offered the live audio feature, however, users can also share live videos in the group chat. The live video allows the user to use a phone's front or back-facing camera for their video feed.

This new feature only showcases the host's video feed and users will have to join the Spaces session to watch the live. The Verge reported that the X live video in Spaces is only available for the app's iOS version, therefore app users having Android and Windows cannot access this feature for now.

How to start live video in Spaces

  • According to the shared video, first users will have to long press the “+” button.
  • A few options will appear in front of users from where they can choose the Spaces icon.
  • Then the “Enable video” option can be selected to continue the live session.

Do note that X's live video feature in Spaces is entirely different from the live broadcast feature.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 01 Mar, 09:18 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration
Facebook
How-to guide: Adjusting Facebook friend request settings on computer, iPhone or Android
BGMI
BGMI tips: How to locate prone enemies on the ground and attack smartly to win chicken dinner
Oura Ring
Oura Ring unveils new stress management feature; Know how it will work on this smart ring
Google Pixel 8
Google announces AirDrop-like feature called Quick Share for Pixel phones; Know how it will work

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far
Halo AI headband
Halo AI headband lets you control your dreams! Get lucid dreams on demand
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Just Figured Out How to Continue Investing In AI and Metaverse
Apple
Apple investing a ‘tremendous’ amount of time and effort on AI, says CEO Tim Cook; Know what’s coming

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
Rockstar Games insider hints at GTA 6 release in early 2025, sparks excitement among fans
Call of Duty
Free-to-play Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile game set to hit your smartphone on March 21
GTA 6
Shocking size! GTA 6 leak hints at a massive 320GB file! Check how gamers reacted
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak sparks excitement with anticipation of revived fan favourite basketball mini-game
GTA 6
Anita Ward's 'Ring My Bell' sparks GTA 6 soundtrack speculation with Spotify cover image update

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets