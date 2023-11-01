Tecno Phantom Ultimate Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Tecno Phantom Ultimate Tecno Phantom Ultimate is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 99,990 in India with 50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus MT6983 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM.

1/3 2/3 View all Images View all Images 3/3 Key Specs Price ₹99,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 256 GB Display 7.11 inches (18.06 cm) Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus MT6983 Rear Camera 50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP Front Camera 32 MP Battery 5000 mAh Operating System Android v13 RAM 12 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Tecno Phantom Ultimate Price in India The starting price for the Tecno Phantom Ultimate in India is Rs. 99,990. This is the Tecno Phantom Ultimate base model with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the Tecno Phantom Ultimate in India is Rs. 99,990. This is the Tecno Phantom Ultimate base model with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. Tecno Phantom Ultimate (12 GB RAM,256 GB Storage)

Tecno Phantom Ultimate Full Specifications Key Specs Display 7.11 inches (18.06 cm)

Battery 5000 mAh

Rear Camera 50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP

Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus MT6983

Front Camera 32 MP Battery Removable No

Quick Charging Yes, Fast, 66W

USB Type-C Yes

Capacity 5000 mAh

Type Li-Polymer Camera Flash Yes, LED Flash

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Image Resolution 8150 x 6150 Pixels

Camera Setup Single

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Resolution 32 MP, Wide Angle, Primary Camera

Video Recording 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Autofocus Yes, Phase Detection autofocus Display Display Type LTPO AMOLED

Screen Size 7.11 inches (18.06 cm)

Screen Protection Corning Gorilla Glass, Glass Victus

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Pixel Density 393 ppi

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display General Launch Date December 5, 2023 (Unofficial)

Brand Tecno

Operating System Android v13 Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack USB Type-C Network & Connectivity GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

NFC Yes

SIM 2 5G Bands: FDD N3 TDD N40 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Network Support 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

SIM 1 5G Bands: FDD N3 TDD N40 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

VoLTE Yes Performance Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus MT6983

Graphics Mali-G710 MC10

Fabrication 4 nm

RAM 12 GB

Architecture 64 bit

CPU Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.85 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510) Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Position Side

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Yes Storage Expandable Memory No

Internal Memory 256 GB

Not sure which

mobile to buy?