 Tecno Pova 2 128gb Price in India (09, March, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Tecno Pova 2 128GB

    Tecno Pova 2 128GB is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 12,999 in India with 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 7000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM.
    6
    Score
    Last updated: 09 March 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹12,999
    128 GB
    6.95 inches (17.65 cm)
    Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    8 MP
    7000 mAh
    Android v11
    See full specifications
    ₹ 12,899 M.R.P. ₹16,999
    Buy Now

    Tecno mobiles price in India starts from Rs.5,799. HT Tech has 89 Tecno mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Tecno Pova 2 128gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 7000 mAh
    • 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    • 6.95 inches (17.65 cm)
    • 8 MP
    Battery
    • Yes, Flash, 18W
    • 7000 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    • Yes
    • No
    • 02h 28m 10s
    Camera
    • F2.0
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • F1.79
    • 10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • Yes
    • Yes, Dual LED
    • Single
    Design
    • 173.3 mm
    • Dazzle black, Polar Silver, Energy Blue
    • 78.7 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    • 9.6 mm
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 480 nits
    • 6.95 inches (17.65 cm)
    • 387 ppi
    • 20:9
    • 1080 x 2460 pixels
    • 60 Hz
    • 84.23 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • Android v11
    • Tecno
    • HiOS
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Pova 2 128GB
    • Yes
    • August 5, 2021 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • No
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • LPDDR4X
    • 6 GB
    • LPDDR4X
    • MediaTek Helio G85
    • 12 nm
    • Mali-G52 MC2
    • 26.0 s
    Smart TV Features
    • 48+2+2+2 MP
    Special Features
    • Side
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • 128 GB
    Tecno Pova 2 128gb FAQs

    What is the price of the Tecno Pova 2 128Gb in India?

    Tecno Pova 2 128Gb price in India at 13,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio G85; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 7000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Tecno Pova 2 128Gb?

    How many colors are available in Tecno Pova 2 128Gb?

    What is the Tecno Pova 2 128Gb Battery Capacity?

    Is Tecno Pova 2 128Gb Waterproof?

    View More

    Tecno Pova 2 128gb