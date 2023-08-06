Tecno Spark 12 Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Tecno Spark 12 Tecno Spark 12 is a Android v14 phone, speculated price is Rs 14,990 in India with 50 MP + 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

Key Specs Price ₹14,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 128 GB Display 6.7 inches (17.02 cm) Processor Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Rear Camera 50 MP + 0.3 MP Front Camera 16 MP Battery 5000 mAh Operating System Android v14 RAM 8 GB See full specifications Key Specs Price ₹14,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 128 GB Display 6.7 inches (17.02 cm) Rear Camera 50 MP + 0.3 MP Battery 5000 mAh

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Tecno Spark 12 Full Specifications Key Specs Rear Camera 50 MP + 0.3 MP

Front Camera 16 MP

Display 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)

Battery 5000 mAh Battery Quick Charging Yes, Fast, 44W

User Replaceable No

Capacity 5000 mAh

USB Type-C Yes

Type Li-Polymer Camera Autofocus Yes, Phase Detection autofocus

Settings Exposure compensation

Flash Yes, Dual LED

Resolution 16 MP, Wide Angle, Primary Camera

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Camera Setup Single

Image Resolution 8150 x 6150 Pixels Display Refresh Rate 120 Hz

Screen Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels

Aspect Ratio 20.5:9

Pixel Density 393 ppi

Display Type IPS LCD

Screen Size 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Bezelless Display Yes with waterdrop notch General Network 5G: Not Supported in India,

4G: Available Supported in India,

3G: Available, 2G: Available

Brand Tecno

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Launch Date September 3, 2023 (Unofficial)

Operating System Android v14

Model Spark 12 Multimedia Audio Jack 3.5 mm

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

VoLTE Yes

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

WiFi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Sim Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

Wifi Features Mobile Hotspot

NFC Yes Performance Chipset MediaTek Helio G99

Architecture 64 bit

Graphics Mali-G57 MC2

Processor Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

Processor Fabrication 6 nm

RAM 8 GB Special Features Fingerprint Sensor Position Side

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass Storage Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 512 GB

Internal Memory 128 GB

Not sure which

mobile to buy?