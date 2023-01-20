 Vivo S1 Pro Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Vivo S1 Pro

    Vivo S1 Pro is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 19,990 in India with 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260) Processor, 4500 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo S1 Pro from HT Tech. Buy Vivo S1 Pro now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    7
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹19,990
    128 GB
    6.38 inches (16.21 cm)
    Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260)
    48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    32 MP
    4500 mAh
    Android v9.0 (Pie)
    Vivo Phones Prices in India

    Vivo mobiles price in India starts from Rs.4,462. HT Tech has 211 Vivo mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Vivo S1 Pro Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 32 MP
    • 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    • 6.38 inches (16.21 cm)
    • 4500 mAh
    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • Yes
    • Yes, Fast, 18W
    • 4500 mAh
    • No
    • 01h 40m 03s
    Camera
    • Single
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • F1.8
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • CMOS
    • 32 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 2.8" sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size)
    • F2.0
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    Design
    • 186.7 grams
    • 8.6 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    • Dreamy White, Jazzy Blue, Mystic Black
    • 159.2 mm
    • 75.1 mm
    Display
    • Super AMOLED
    • 90 %
    • 83.39 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 6.38 inches (16.21 cm)
    • 19.5:9
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 404 ppi
    • 1080 x 2340 pixels
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Funtouch OS
    • January 4, 2020 (Official)
    • Yes
    • Vivo Y9s
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    • vivo
    • S1 Pro
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Head: 1.191 W/kg, Body: 0.475 W/kg
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    Performance
    • LPDDR4X
    • LPDDR4X
    • Adreno 610
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
    • Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260)
    • 8 GB
    • 11 nm
    • 28.0 s
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 48+8+2+2 MP
    Special Features
    • On-screen
    • Optical
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Up to 114 GB
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • eMMC
    • 128 GB
    • Yes
    Vivo S1 Pro