 Vivo V9 Pro Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Vivo V9 Pro

    Vivo V9 Pro is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 19,990 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.95 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260) Processor, 3260 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo V9 Pro from HT Tech. Buy Vivo V9 Pro now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    5
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹19,990
    64 GB
    6.3 inches (16 cm)
    Octa core (1.95 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260)
    13 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    3260 mAh
    Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    Vivo V9 Pro Price in India

    Vivo V9 Pro price in India starts at Rs.19,990. The lowest price of Vivo V9 Pro is Rs.22,000 on amazon.in.

    Vivo V9 Pro Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.3 inches (16 cm)
    • 16 MP
    • 3260 mAh
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    Battery
    • 3260 mAh
    • No
    • No
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • F2.0
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • F2.0
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Single
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • CMOS
    • 16 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    Design
    • 7.8 mm
    • 75 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    • Black, Nebula Purple
    • 150 grams
    • 154.8 mm
    Display
    • 84.91 %
    • 1080 x 2280 pixels
    • 19:9
    • 6.3 inches (16 cm)
    • Yes with notch
    • IPS LCD
    • 90 %
    • 400 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • Vivo V9 Pro
    • vivo
    • V9 6GB RAM
    • October 9, 2018 (Official)
    • Funtouch OS
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Yes
    • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Head: 1.138 W/kg, Body: 0.718 W/kg
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, v4.2
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    Performance
    • Octa core (1.95 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260)
    • Adreno 512
    • 6 GB
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 MSM8956
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Rear
    • UC Browser, WPS Office, Newspoint, Amazon, Amazon Prime Video
    Storage
    • 64 GB
    • Up to 49.5 GB
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    Vivo V9 Pro