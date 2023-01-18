 Vivo X80 Pro 5g Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Vivo Mobile Vivo X80 Pro 5G

    Vivo X80 Pro 5G

    Vivo X80 Pro 5G is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 79,999 in India with 50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.5 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510) Processor, 4700 mAh Battery and 256 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo X80 Pro 5G from HT Tech. Buy Vivo X80 Pro 5G now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    8
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36668/heroimage/147554-v4-vivo-x80-pro-5g-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36668/images/Design/147554-v4-vivo-x80-pro-5g-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36668/images/Design/147554-v4-vivo-x80-pro-5g-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36668/images/Design/147554-v4-vivo-x80-pro-5g-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36668/images/Design/147554-v4-vivo-x80-pro-5g-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹79,999
    256 GB
    6.78 inches (17.22 cm)
    Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.5 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
    50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP
    32 MP
    4700 mAh
    Android v12
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹79,999
    256 GB
    6.78 inches (17.22 cm)
    50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP
    4700 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 82,999 M.R.P. ₹89,999
    Buy Now

    Vivo X80 Pro 5G Price in India

    Vivo X80 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs.79,999. The lowest price of Vivo X80 Pro 5G is Rs.82,999 on amazon.in.

    Vivo X80 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs.79,999. The lowest price of Vivo X80 Pro 5G is Rs.82,999 on amazon.in.

    Vivo X80 Pro 5g Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP
    • 32 MP
    • 4700 mAh
    • 6.78 inches (17.22 cm)
    Battery
    • Yes
    • Yes Charging Time: 50 minutes
    • Li-Polymer
    • Yes, Flash, 80W: 100 % in 38 minutes
    • 4700 mAh
    • No
    Camera
    • F1.57
    • 32 MP f/2.45, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
    • Yes
    • Dual Video Recording
    • Single
    • Yes
    • ISO-CELL
    • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • F2.45
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    Design
    • 75.3 mm
    • 164.5 mm
    • 219 grams
    • 9.1 mm
    • Cosmic Black
    • Dust proof
    • Yes, Water resistant, IP68
    • Back: Mineral Glass
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 89.6 %
    • 1440 x 3200 pixels
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 92.22 %
    • 518 ppi
    • 20:9
    • AMOLED
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    • 120 Hz
    • 6.78 inches (17.22 cm)
    General
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v12
    • X80 Pro 5G
    • May 18, 2022 (Official)
    • Funtouch OS
    • Yes
    • vivo
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • USB Type-C
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, v5.2
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/ax/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Head: 1.24 W/kg, Body: 0.86 W/kg
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/ax/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N66 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • Adreno 730
    • 12 GB
    • LPDDR5
    • 18.0 s
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.5 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
    • LPDDR5
    • 4 nm
    Smart TV Features
    • 50+48+12+8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • On-screen
    • Ultrasonic
    Storage
    • No
    • 256 GB
    • UFS 3.1
    • Up to 222 GB
    • Yes
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Vivo X80 Pro 5g