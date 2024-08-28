Amazfit GTR 4 New Version to launch in India soon: Check expected specs, features and more

Amazfit is preparing to introduce the GTR 4 New Version, an updated model in their popular smartwatch series. This new iteration follows the original GTR 4's success. The upcoming model will run on Zepp OS 2.0, featuring a range of mini applications, including games, and a customizable interface. It will support both Amazon Alexa and an offline voice assistant for enhanced user interaction.

Although the exact release date remains undisclosed, the Amazfit GTR 4 New Version is anticipated to launch in India soon. It will be available for purchase on Amazon.in and through the official Amazfit India website.

Amazfit GTR 4: New Version Expected Features and Specifications

The Amazfit GTR 4 New Version will retain the 1.45-inch AMOLED display from its predecessor and will offer over 200 customizable watch faces along with an always-on display feature. The smartwatch will support more than 150 sports modes and can automatically recognize eight different activities. It will also include smart recognition for strength training exercises and provide live sports data broadcasting.

To ensure accurate fitness tracking, the Amazfit GTR 4 New Version will incorporate the PeakBeats Workout Status Algorithm. It will synchronise data in real-time with popular platforms such as Adidas Running and Strava. The smartwatch will use a dual-band circularly-polarised GPS antenna for precise location tracking and navigation. Health monitoring will be powered by the BioTracker 4.0 sensor, which supports 24-hour heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen (SpO2) measurement, and stress tracking. The device will feature Bluetooth calling capabilities, including a microphone and speaker.

A notable feature of the Amazfit GTR 4 New Version is its long battery life, with Amazfit claiming it can last up to 14 days on a single charge.