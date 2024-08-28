 Amazfit GTR 4 New Version to launch in India soon: Check expected specs, features and more | Wearables News
Home Wearables Wearables News Amazfit GTR 4 New Version to launch in India soon: Check expected specs, features and more

Amazfit GTR 4 New Version to launch in India soon: Check expected specs, features and more

Amazfit GTR 4 New Version teases an upgraded smartwatch with a 1.45-inch AMOLED display, advanced fitness tracking, and Bluetooth calling, set to launch soon in India.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Aug 28 2024, 17:59 IST
Icon
Amazfit Active Edge smartwatch unveiled! Keep track of your active lifestyle
Amazfit GTR 4 New Version to launch in India soon
1/5 1. Bold and Distinctive Design: The Amazfit Active Edge smartwatch stands out with its bold and distinctive design, combining rugged durability with urban streetwear fashion. Crafted to endure the challenges of an active lifestyle, it offers resistance against bumps and scrapes, making it the perfect companion for those who lead spirited and active lives. 
image caption
2/5 2. Seamless Integration with Lifestyle: With its vibrant dual-color design and unique translucent strap, the Active Edge seamlessly blends with any outfit, mood, or occasion. Whether you're hitting the gym, exploring the outdoors, or enjoying a day at the beach, this smartwatch is designed to complement your style while providing the functionality you need.  (Amazon)
image caption
3/5 3. Robust Features for Active Living: The Active Edge is not just about style; it's packed with features to support your active lifestyle. With a water-resistant grade of 10 ATM, it can withstand various activities, including workouts, skate park sessions, and beach getaways. Plus, its impressive battery life of up to 16 days ensures uninterrupted use, keeping up with your routine effortlessly.  (Amazon)
image caption
4/5 4. Advanced Health and Fitness Tracking: Equipped with integrated GPS and an AI Health Coach tailored for gym workouts, outdoor activities, and exercises, the Active Edge redefines the essence of a companion for an active lifestyle. It supports five satellite systems for accurate GPS tracking, enables custom training templates, and facilitates sharing data with popular fitness communities and apps.  (Amazon)
image caption
5/5 5. Accessible Availability and Competitive Pricing: Scheduled for launch on February 27, 2024, the Amazfit Active Edge will be available in India at a competitive launch price of Rs. 12,999. Customers can purchase it through various channels, including Amazon, the official Amazfit website, and authorized retail partners across the country, ensuring accessibility for all enthusiasts of stylish and functional smart wearables.  (Amazon)
Amazfit GTR 4 New Version to launch in India soon
icon View all Images
Amazfit teases the GTR 4 new version with a 1.45-inch AMOLED display and GPS features. (Amazfit )

Amazfit is preparing to introduce the GTR 4 New Version, an updated model in their popular smartwatch series. This new iteration follows the original GTR 4's success. The upcoming model will run on Zepp OS 2.0, featuring a range of mini applications, including games, and a customizable interface. It will support both Amazon Alexa and an offline voice assistant for enhanced user interaction.

Although the exact release date remains undisclosed, the Amazfit GTR 4 New Version is anticipated to launch in India soon. It will be available for purchase on Amazon.in and through the official Amazfit India website.

You may be interested in

Smart WatchesFitness Bands
Boult Audio Drift 2
  • 1.84 Inch
  • Water proof
  • Receive call
₹1,499
Check details
Noise ColorFit Quad Call
  • 1.91 Inch
  • Water proof
  • Receive call
₹1,499
Check details
Fire Boltt Lumos
  • 1.91 Inch Inch
  • Water proof
  • Receive call
₹1,799
Check details
Fire Boltt Encore
  • 1.84 Inch
  • Water proof
  • Receive call
₹1,799
Check details

Also read: Samsung introduces life-saving feature for Galaxy Watches- Know what it is and how it works

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Amazfit GTR 4: New Version Expected Features and Specifications

The Amazfit GTR 4 New Version will retain the 1.45-inch AMOLED display from its predecessor and will offer over 200 customizable watch faces along with an always-on display feature. The smartwatch will support more than 150 sports modes and can automatically recognize eight different activities. It will also include smart recognition for strength training exercises and provide live sports data broadcasting.

Also read: OnePlus Buds Pro 3 launched in India at Rs. 11999: Check specs, features, and more

To ensure accurate fitness tracking, the Amazfit GTR 4 New Version will incorporate the PeakBeats Workout Status Algorithm. It will synchronise data in real-time with popular platforms such as Adidas Running and Strava. The smartwatch will use a dual-band circularly-polarised GPS antenna for precise location tracking and navigation. Health monitoring will be powered by the BioTracker 4.0 sensor, which supports 24-hour heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen (SpO2) measurement, and stress tracking. The device will feature Bluetooth calling capabilities, including a microphone and speaker.

Also read: Amazon India gets Rufus AI assistant: Here's how it may help you in smarter shopping

A notable feature of the Amazfit GTR 4 New Version is its long battery life, with Amazfit claiming it can last up to 14 days on a single charge.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 28 Aug, 17:59 IST
Tags:
Trending: top 10 smartwatch brands: leading the market with innovation apple watch series 10 to debut next month: from design to ai features, here’s what to expect 9 trendiest smart watches for boys under rs. 1000 sonic lamb headphones now available on amazon: check price, specs, features and more samsung introduces life-saving feature for galaxy watches- know what it is and how it works oneplus buds pro 3 launched in india at rs. 11999: check specs, features, and more apple partners up with kim kardashian ‘again’, launches new limited edition headphones at rs. 29000 boat launching india’s most affordable smart ring on july 20: here’s everything about the boat smart ring active garmin forerunner 165 series: new gps smartwatch with advanced features launched in india at 33,490 samsung galaxy ring aims for august launch but faces potential patent challenge from oura ring
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 launch: Vice City is likely going to feel ‘alive’ with this big addition

GTA 6 launch: Vice City is likely going to feel ‘alive’ with this big addition
Will PS5 Pro launch in 2024 or 2025? Here’s what we know about the launch timeline

Will PS5 Pro launch in 2024 or 2025? Here’s what we know about the launch timeline
GTA 6 could ignite a new era of skyrocketing video game prices, warns industry insider

GTA 6 could ignite a new era of skyrocketing video game prices, warns industry insider
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 28

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 28: Know how to get free and exclusive rewards for free
Wordle

Wordle Answer for August 27: Check hints, clues and answer to get it right

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Snapdragon X Elite powered laptops could be Windows' answer to Apple Silicon with multi-day battery life

Snapdragon X Elite powered laptops could be Windows' answer to Apple Silicon with multi-day battery life
Boat, Noise, Fire-Boltt and other smartwatches with best features under Rs. 2000 on Amazon

Boat, Noise, Fire-Boltt and other smartwatches with best features under Rs. 2000 on Amazon
Vivo V40 Pro alternatives

Vivo V40 Pro alternatives: From Moto Edge 50 Ultra, Honor 200 Pro to Xiaomi 14 Civi
Help me Buy

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024

    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know

    WhatsApp privacy settings

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened

    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets