Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024: Get up to 80% off on TWS earbuds from boAt, Samsung, Jabra, and more

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024 continues to bombard shoppers with offers on its second day, featuring massive discounts on smartphones, laptops, smart TVs, home appliances, and more. Additionally, Amazon offers a 10 percent instant discount on purchases made with SBI Credit Cards and EMI transactions.

List of Best Selling Products

For those in search of affordable headphones, the sale offers up to 80 percent off on a selection of headphones, earphones, and earbuds. Check out the deals and combine them with bank and exchange offers for even greater savings. Take advantage of No Cost EMI options to further enhance your purchasing experience.

Here are some of the top deals available on TWS:

1. boAt Nirvana Ion Truly Wireless In-Ear Earbuds

B0BW8TXJJ2-1

The boAt Nirvana Ion Truly Wireless In-Ear Earbuds are now available for Rs. 1598, reflecting an 80 percent discount during the sale. These earbuds provide up to 120 hours of total playtime, with each charge lasting 24 hours. They include Crystal Bionic Sound with HiFi DSP 5 and dual EQ modes. Four microphones with ENx™ Technology ensure clear voice calls and noise reduction. With a low latency of 60ms, they are suitable for gaming and streaming. The IPX4 rating makes them sweat-resistant, and Bluetooth 5.2 ensures a stable connection. Touch controls manage volume, tracks, calls, and voice commands. The 10mm dynamic drivers deliver quality sound and bass. Compatible with all Bluetooth devices, they also feature in-ear detection and a compact design.

Also read: Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2024: OnePlus 12 gets massive price cut, available at Rs. 52,999 - How to grab this deal

2. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

B0B8YMQRFV-2

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are priced at Rs. 8699, offering a 57 percent discount. These earbuds feature Galaxy AI interpretation technology for live translation and interpretation. The Samsung Seamless Codec provides 24-bit Hi-Fi audio. Intelligent Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) with three high SNR microphones reduces background noise. Voice Detect allows ambient sound when speaking. Dolby Head Tracking and 360 Audio create a spatial sound experience. They offer up to 5 hours of playtime with ANC on and up to 18 hours with the charging case. IPX7 water resistance ensures durability.

Also read: Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2024: OnePlus 12 gets massive price cut, available at Rs. 52,999 - How to grab this deal

3. Jabra Elite 4

B0BTM5RCY6-3

The Jabra Elite 4 earbuds are available for Rs. 3999. These earbuds include Active Noise Canceling (ANC) technology to block out background noise. The HearThrough mode maintains awareness of surroundings. Four microphones ensure clear calls, and the Mono Mode provides flexibility. They offer up to 5.5 hours of battery life with ANC on and up to 28 hours with ANC off. A quick 10-minute charge provides an additional hour of playtime. The earbuds support instant pairing with Android phones via Fast Pair or PCs through Swift Pair. Bluetooth Multipoint allows connection with two devices simultaneously.

Also read: Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024: Grab up to 37% off on top laptop models from Apple, Lenovo, and more

4. Realme Buds Air 5 Pro

B0CDRXZZFS-4

The realme Buds Air 5 Pro are priced at Rs. 4498, offering a 44 percent discount. These earbuds feature coaxial dual drivers, including an 11mm bass driver for deep lows and a 6mm micro-planar tweeter for crisp highs. They provide 50dB ANC noise reduction and 360-degree spatial audio for an immersive experience. With a 40-hour battery life, just 10 minutes of charging offers 7 hours of playback. The 40ms low latency makes them suitable for gaming. Rated IPX5 for water resistance, they offer durability and performance in various conditions.