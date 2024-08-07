 Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2024: OnePlus 12 gets massive price cut, available at Rs. 52,999 - How to grab this deal | Mobile News

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2024: OnePlus 12 gets massive price cut, available at Rs. 52,999 - How to grab this deal

OnePlus 12, available for 52,999 during the Amazon Great Freedom Sale, is a good deal if you are on the lookout for a flagship Android phone under 55,000.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Aug 07 2024, 10:33 IST
OnePlus 12 amazon sale
OnePlus 12 is available in three colourways: Glacial White, Flowy Emerald, and Silky Black. (OnePlus)

Amazon Great Indian Freedom Sale is in full swing with multiple deals on offer. OnePlus 12 for just 52,999 is one su deal you should consider if you are in the market for a flagship Android device with the latest flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, a set of great cameras, and a premium design. It also comes with a 2K 120Hz ProXDR display that can go up to 4500 nits brightness.

OnePlus 12: How To Buy At 52,999?

OnePlus 12, during the Amazon Great Indian Freedom Sale, has been listed for 59,999, which is a discount on its MRP of 64,999. Without any additional offers, you can buy the device for 59,999. However, if you have an SBI Credit Card, you can get the OnePlus 12 for an even sweeter deal. When you use SBI Credit and opt for EMI, you can get 7,000 off, making the effective price 52,999. If you choose not to opt for EMI, paying in full using SBI Credit cards can bring the price down by 6,750, resulting in a total of 53,249.

OnePlus 12: Should You Buy?

OnePlus 12 is one of the most well-rounded Android phones available in the market under 70,000. It packs the latest flagship internals, including the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which is also found in other top-end flagships like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Additionally, you get 12GB RAM and 256GB storage in the base variant, making it ideal for storing a lot of content on your device.

Another major pro of the device is its design—especially the Flowy Emerald colourway, introduced by OnePlus earlier this year. It has been widely appreciated for its unique look. Furthermore, the device features a Hasselblad-tuned camera setup including a 50MP wide, 64MP 3X telephoto, and 48MP ultrawide camera. The battery life is solid as well, with its 5,400 mAh unit that can be quickly recharged using the 100W fast charging support.

First Published Date: 07 Aug, 10:33 IST
