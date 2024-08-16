Apple partners up with Kim Kardashian ‘again’, launches new limited edition headphones at Rs. 29000

Apple has once again partnered with entrepreneur and influence Kim Kardashian to launch new limited edition Beats headphones. For those who are unaware, Beats by Dre was founded by Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine in 2006 and the brand was acquired by Apple in a massive deal in 2014. In the latest collaboration with Kim Kardashian, Apple's subsidiary has launched a new trio of limited edition Beats Studio Pro that are now available for purchase.

Beats x Kim Beats Studio Pro

The new limited edition Beats Studio Pro are offered in three neutral colours inspired by Kardashian's signature palette: Moon, Dune, and Earth. As mentioned earlier, the headphones are already available for purchase. Apart from the new colour options, the limited edition Beats headphones does offer something special.

Just like the standard model, the new Beats X Kim headphones offer Personalised Spatial Audio with head tracking, Lossless playback via USB-C, up to 40 hours of battery life along with Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency, Personalised Spatial Audio with head tracking, Lossless playback via USB-C, and up to 40 hours of battery life.

Priced at $349.99 (Rs. 29000), the new Beats Studio Pro are available for purchase in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the UK, France, Germany, Japan, China, South Korea, Hong Kong, and Thailand via Apple website. Buyers can also purchase the new limited edition headphones via Amazon the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Japan.

Apple's previous partnership with Kim Kardashian

Apple previously collaborated with Kim Kardashian in 2022 to launch Beats Fit Pro in the similar colour palette as the new Beats Studio Pro. Two years ago, the limited edition Beats headphone gained significant popularity on social media platforms.



