Apple smart glasses and AirPods with cameras may debut in 2027- Report

Apple has been planning to work on new wearable products to stay ahead of the curve with competitors. Over the past few years, we have been hearing about Apple's plans for smart glasses and AirPods with in-built cameras. While the rumours about these smart wearable devices are slim, it is expected that these devices may debut sometime in 2027. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that Apple plans to develop vision-based products apart from the Vision Pro headsets. Know what is expected to come in the upcoming years.

Apple smart glasses and AirPods with cameras

According to Apple analyst Mark Gurman, Apple plans to bring smart glasses and AirPods with cameras by the end of 2027. It has plans to bring Apple Vision Pro's visual intelligence to several other tech products to provide users with a diverse range of products. Currently, smart glasses and AirPods with cameras are in the pipeline, whereas, the company has already brought a new camera setup and Camera Control button to iPhone 16 series for spatial recording.

The report suggests that Apple will likely utilise multi-billion dollar R&D investment in visual intelligence to bring these planned products to market. For smart glasses, Apple is rumoured to include built-in cameras, speakers, and mics similar to what Meta provides in collaboration with Ray-Ban. Therefore, it will not be augmented reality-based glasses but simply smart glasses.

On the other hand, it is unsure how Apple will integrate cameras into AirPods and how it will actually work. Therefore, the information is vague and how it will support visual intelligence features. Therefore, we will have to wait until 2027 to know what innovation has been made.

Apart from smart wearable products, Apple is also working on a cheaper version of the Vision Pro headset to reach greater masses. This device is expected to debut early in 2025 and it may cost somewhere between $1500 and $2500. Since it will be the cheaper version, Apple may have used different design materials and may include fewer features in comparison to the first-generation Apple Vision Pro headset.

