 Apple Watch Series 10 may get a battery life boost with new display tech - Details | Wearables News
Home Wearables News Apple Watch Series 10 may get a battery life boost with new display tech - Details

Apple Watch Series 10 may get a battery life boost with new display tech - Details

Apple Watch Series 10 could have improved battery life with upgraded OLED display technology, potentially using LTPO TFT panels.

By: SHAURYA TOMER
| Updated on: Apr 10 2024, 11:01 IST
Icon
WWDC 2024 expected announcements: Apple could unveil iOS 18, AI upgrades and more
Apple Watch Series 9
1/4 WWDC 2024 location - Continuing the trend of yesteryears, WWDC 2024 will take place at Apple Park in Menlo, Cupertino, California, the home of the company since 2017. (Apple)
Apple Watch Series 9
2/4 iOS 18 - Despite not being confirmed, iOS 18 is pretty nailed on to be introduced at WWDC 2024, and it is likely to become one of the starring highlights. This is due to several AI upgrades that are in the pipeline. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says it could be one of the “biggest updates in iPhone's history”. Apple could unveil a Siri powered by Large Language Models (LLMs), whereas AI could be incorporated into apps like Music, Keynote, Pages, and even AppleCare. (Unsplash)
Apple Watch Series 9
3/4 Other software - In addition to iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, watchOS 11, tvOS 18, and HomePod Software 18 are also likely to see the light of day. Moreover, Apple may also unveil visionOS 2, the software powering the Apple Vision Pro headset. (Unsplash)
Apple Watch Series 9
4/4 Mac Studio, Mac Pro and other devices - Like last year, Apple may take the wraps off its new generation of Mac devices including Mac Studio, Mac Pro and Mac Mini, all of which could be powered by the new M3 chip. The iPhone maker also unveiled a 15-inch MacBook Air last year but no unveil is likely this time as M3-powered MacBook Air was already launched earlier this month. (Unsplash)
Apple Watch Series 9
icon View all Images
Apple Watch Series 10 is tipped to launch alongside the iPhone 16 series later this year. Check details. (unsplash)

The Apple Watch Series 10 could get a big boost in battery life owing to upgrades in the display technology, reports suggest. Apple's next-generation smartwatches are slated to launch this year alongside the iPhone 16 series. It is likely to be a special lineup due to the 10th anniversary of Apple Watches, with some reports suggesting that the smartwatch could even be named Apple Watch X, a naming strategy that Apple previously followed with the iPhone X. Now, it has been reported that the Apple Watch Series 10 (or Apple Watch X) might have better battery life than previous models. Here's why.

Also Read: Your existing watch bands may not be compatible with Apple Watch Series 10

Apple Watch Series 10 battery life boost

As per a report by The Elec, the upcoming Apple Watch Series 10 may use a new and upgraded OLED display with LTPO TFT technology. At present, Oxide is only used in switching TFTs, while the rest of the display uses LTPS technology. With this upgrade, Apple is tipped to expand the use of Oxide to more transistors than just switching TFTs.

The report suggests, “Using oxide instead of LTPS for the driving TFT means that the oxide is responsible for the TFT that is directly connected to the OLED pixel. In the meantime, oxide has been used to reduce leakage current in LTPO OLED, but in the new LTPO OLED, the role of oxide increases.”

Also Read: Apple has a new Apple Watch treat for employees

This reduced role of the less efficient LTPS technology could potentially mean a bump in the battery life. LG Display is rumoured to be the primary supplier of OLED displays for the Apple Watch Series 10, while Japan Display Inc. (JDI) could also supply some of the panels.

Other upgrades

Apart from the bump in battery life, the Apple Watch Series 10 might also have completely different connectors which would be incompatible with existing Apple Watch bands. As per Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is working to bring a magnetic band attachment system to the Watch Series 10 which may replace the existing two-slit system. 

The Apple Watch Series 10 is also expected to get a thinner case compared to previous models.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 10 Apr, 11:01 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Consider Tonnage
Don't forget these 5 things while buying ACs online
Productivity
Otter AI: How to use this AI meeting assistant app to automatically take notes, transcripts, more
Pixel 8 Pro's Pro
Know how to master Pro Controls on the Google Pixel 8 Pro - check top 4 tips
ChatGPT Plus
How to edit images generated by DALL-E in ChatGPT: Step-by-step guide
smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone

Editor’s Pick

Digi Yatra
Digi Yatra users, delete the old app right now- Here’s how to download the new app and use it at airports
Total Solar Eclipse
Total Solar Eclipse 2024: Mesmerizing images of the celestial event captured across North America
HDFC Bank alerts about a few common ‘bad habits’ of smartphone users that make it easy for them to fall prey to hacking attempts and scams.
5 habits of smartphone users that make life easy for hackers, warns HDFC Bank
boAT ad
Hacked? boAT gets a ‘reality check’ with cyberattack affecting over 75 lakh users after ‘Better than Apple’ ad
Apple WWDC 2024
Apple WWDC 2024 set to kick off on June 10 at Apple Park; advancements in iOS, macOS confirmed

Trending Stories

Google Vids
Google Vids- All details about this new AI video app and how to use it
Microsoft's new Extended Security Updates
Microsoft to stop Windows 10 updates on this date unless you pay
simplify chat initiation
WhatsApp sets a 'new record' in India but it's not a good one
GTA 6
GTA 6 characters revealed: Meet Lucia, Jason, and others in the highly anticipated sequel
HDFC Bank alerts about a few common ‘bad habits’ of smartphone users that make it easy for them to fall prey to hacking attempts and scams.
5 habits of smartphone users that make life easy for hackers, warns HDFC Bank
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 10: Grab M1887 skins, Festival Tokens and more
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for April 10
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 10: The Ramadan Gold Royale event now live! Check rewards
GTA 6
GTA 6 leaks roundup: From characters, location to supported platforms, know all about Grand Theft Auto 6
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 9: The M1887 Ring event is live! Grab stylish gun skins
Sony PlayStation 5
Sony PlayStation 5 to get up to 13000 price cut during Summer Promo Offer- Details

    Trending News

    Google Vids- All details about this new AI video app and how to use it
    Google Vids
    Microsoft to stop Windows 10 updates on this date unless you pay
    Microsoft's new Extended Security Updates
    WhatsApp sets a 'new record' in India but it's not a good one
    simplify chat initiation
    GTA 6 characters revealed: Meet Lucia, Jason, and others in the highly anticipated sequel
    GTA 6
    5 habits of smartphone users that make life easy for hackers, warns HDFC Bank
    HDFC Bank alerts about a few common ‘bad habits’ of smartphone users that make it easy for them to fall prey to hacking attempts and scams.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets