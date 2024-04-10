Apple Watch Series 10 may get a battery life boost with new display tech - Details

The Apple Watch Series 10 could get a big boost in battery life owing to upgrades in the display technology, reports suggest. Apple's next-generation smartwatches are slated to launch this year alongside the iPhone 16 series. It is likely to be a special lineup due to the 10th anniversary of Apple Watches, with some reports suggesting that the smartwatch could even be named Apple Watch X, a naming strategy that Apple previously followed with the iPhone X. Now, it has been reported that the Apple Watch Series 10 (or Apple Watch X) might have better battery life than previous models. Here's why.

Apple Watch Series 10 battery life boost

As per a report by The Elec, the upcoming Apple Watch Series 10 may use a new and upgraded OLED display with LTPO TFT technology. At present, Oxide is only used in switching TFTs, while the rest of the display uses LTPS technology. With this upgrade, Apple is tipped to expand the use of Oxide to more transistors than just switching TFTs.

The report suggests, “Using oxide instead of LTPS for the driving TFT means that the oxide is responsible for the TFT that is directly connected to the OLED pixel. In the meantime, oxide has been used to reduce leakage current in LTPO OLED, but in the new LTPO OLED, the role of oxide increases.”

This reduced role of the less efficient LTPS technology could potentially mean a bump in the battery life. LG Display is rumoured to be the primary supplier of OLED displays for the Apple Watch Series 10, while Japan Display Inc. (JDI) could also supply some of the panels.

Other upgrades

Apart from the bump in battery life, the Apple Watch Series 10 might also have completely different connectors which would be incompatible with existing Apple Watch bands. As per Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is working to bring a magnetic band attachment system to the Watch Series 10 which may replace the existing two-slit system.

The Apple Watch Series 10 is also expected to get a thinner case compared to previous models.

