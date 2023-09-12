Apple Watch Series 9 launched at Apple event 2023! Know price, features and more

Apple event 2023: The much-awaited iPhone 15 series has finally been launched along with the Apple Watch Series 9 at the Wonderlust Apple 2023 event. The iPhone 15 lineup stole the whole show with its looks, features, design, new upgrades and additions. Apple also launched the most anticipated smartwatches of this year. Last year, the Apple Watch Series 8 grabbed a whole lot of attention and this year the new Apple Watch 9 series might also get much appreciation. So, if you are someone who is waiting to upgrade their smartwatch to the new Apple Watch Series 9, then you must check the new smartwatch's design, upgrades, colours, prices, availability and more.

This year the Apple Watch Series 9 received an upgrade with a chip that may improve the overall performance. The previous model involved the addition of Cycle Tracking features for women's health and this feature continues with this year's series.

Apple also unveiled its premium segment of Apple Watch Ultra 2 with new additions and features.

Apple Watch series 9 specs

The new Apple Watch is powered by the latest and most powerful S9 chipset. The company has introduced a new Siri+health feature that enables users to interact with the voice assistance in terms of reminders. Users can simply ask “Siri, what's my heart rate?” and it will show you the data.

Apple has also introduced a new double-tap Gesture feature that just requires your thumb and index fingers to answer and end calls, play/pause music, scroll widgets, and much more. Now users will not have to physically interact with the watch as it can just be done with a simple double tap. The watch is also powered by the new WatchOS 10 which will introduce new features to the Apple watch.

Additionally, Apple announced that the watch will be available to users next month and it is faster and improved than the Apple