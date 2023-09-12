Icon
Apple Watch Ultra 2 launched at Apple event 2023; check price, specs and more

Apple 2023 event: The Apple Watch Ultra 2, the second generation of Apple’s premium “most rugged” smartwatch was launched at the Apple 2023 event today! From price to specs, know everything here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 13 2023, 00:46 IST
Apple 2023 event: The Apple Watch Ultra 2 comes with some amazing upgrades. (Apple event)
At the 'Wonderlust' Apple Event 2023, the company has launched its new premium smartwatch called the Apple Watch Ultra 2. Last year, the Apple Ultra made its debut and was famously called the “most rugged and capable watch ever”. Now, it's time to check out what new Apple has introduced in the launch event and what the smartwatch will offer to its customers. This year company has introduced some important premium upgrades with advanced health and fitness features. Additionally, the watch has received an upgrade in terms of performance. So, you might pay attention to all the features it offers. According to the earlier rumors, the smartwatch was expected to get new body material, colour options, new chip, and much more to entice buyers to make the purchase right away. If you are someone who is looking forward to purchasing the product then know all the details about the brand new Apple Watch Ultra 2 such as design, features, specs, price, and more.

Apple Ultra Watch 2 specs

Apple introduced the second generation of Apple Watch Ultra with a new S9 chip and WatchOS 10 along with a new 4-core Neural Engine that can process machine learning tasks up to twice as fast as the original Apple Watch Ultra. It comes with the biggest display ever and 3000 nits peak brightness which is 50 percent brighter than the first generation of Apple Watch Ultra. It also features a new modular ultra watch face. Users can also use on-device Siri to Access and Log Health Data.  Also read: Apple Watch Series 9 launched at Apple event 2023! Know price, features and more

Apple premium watch is specialized for fitness freaks in terms of its features, health tracking, and more. The watch also features the new double-tap gesture feature similar to the Apple Watch Series 9. It comes with a 36-hour battery life with regular use and up to 72 hours in Low Power Mode and enables Bluetooth connectivity. The price of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is priced at $799. 

The Apple event also unveiled four models of the iPhone 15 series which has various new features and additions. 

 

 

First Published Date: 12 Sep, 23:17 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon