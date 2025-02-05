Latest Tech News Wearables Wearables News Samsung exploring future of smart rings that could let you control multiple devices: Report

Samsung has filed a patent for a smart ring that may control multiple devices, allowing users to interact with laptops and tablets through gesture-based input. Here’s everything you need to know about.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Feb 05 2025, 14:52 IST
Samsung's new patent suggests a smart ring may control multiple devices using gesture-based input. (Samsung)

Samsung has submitted a patent for a new smart ring that could control multiple devices, according to recent reports. The patent, filed with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) on January 30, reveals that Samsung is developing a wearable device capable of connecting and managing two devices simultaneously, such as a laptop and a tablet. The design would allow the smart ring to interact with and control the displays of these connected devices, likely through a shared wireless network.

Smart Ring Designed for Multi-Device Interaction

The newly submitted patent outlines a ring-like device that can communicate with various screens, including LCD, LED, and OLED displays. It highlights three primary components: an electronic device, a secondary electronic device, and the input device itself - the smart ring. This move signals Samsung's interest in expanding the functionality of wearable tech, beyond health monitoring, into device control and interaction.

Also read: Samsung launches Walk-a-thon India challenge: Here's how to win a Galaxy Watch Ultra for free

Currently, Samsung offers the Galaxy Ring, which tracks health metrics like heart rate and sleep patterns, and sends the data to the connected Samsung Health app. The new patent, however, hints at broader capabilities for future Galaxy Ring models, particularly for managing and interacting with multiple devices. The patent sketches demonstrate a user controlling displays on both a laptop and a tablet simultaneously, suggesting that the Galaxy Ring could serve as a bridge between multiple connected devices.

Also read: Lenskart launches Phonic Smart Glasses with Bluetooth, audio, and voice assistant features- All details

Gesture-Based Controls for Enhanced Usability

In the patent's design, the smart ring uses gesture-based input to move content between devices, mimicking a similar function to Apple's connected ecosystem. The patent details how the ring's sensors would help adjust the displays based on the user's gestures, while the software would ensure that content syncs accordingly. This method would enable the user to manage display order, content layout, and screen flow on multiple devices at once, offering a high level of control over the digital workspace.

Also read: How to manually update your AirPods to get the latest Apple features in 5 easy steps

While Samsung's S Pen already offers some functionality in terms of device interaction, the smart ring could deliver a more intuitive and seamless experience. It remains uncertain whether Samsung is actively developing this product or if it is simply patenting potential innovations. However, this patent suggests that the Galaxy Ring's next iteration could evolve into a powerful tool for managing and interacting with multiple devices more cohesively.

First Published Date: 05 Feb, 14:52 IST
    Mobiles Laptops Tablets