Samsung Galaxy Ring launched: Everything you need to know about this smart ring weighing 2.3 grams

Samsung Galaxy Ring Launch: Samsung finally launched the much anticipated wearable called the Galaxy Ring today in Paris, France. Designed as a wellness device, it tracks your health and offers insights, even while you sleep. The best part about Samsung's latest finger wearable is its weight—just 2.3 to 3.0 grams—which makes it light enough for 24x7 health tracking and fitness needs. It boasts a 10ATM water resistance rating and is made from Titanium Grade 5. Samsung claims you can wear it for up to seven days on a single charge, which means less frequent charging compared to smartwatches. It comes with a charging case and is available in three colours.

Samsung Galaxy Ring Availability

The Samsung Galaxy Ring will be available for pre-order in select markets from July 10, with availability starting on July 24. It comes in three colours: Titanium Black, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Gold, and includes a sizing kit with nine options.

Samsung Galaxy Ring Features and Specs

Samsung Galaxy Ring relies on Galaxy AI and integrates sleep analysis into the Samsung Health app, offering insights like Sleep Score, heart rate metrics, and movement during sleep. It also includes Cycle Tracking for menstrual health and generates Energy Scores to help users understand their physical state better. Real-time heart rate alerts and fitness tracking features keep users informed.

Samsung has added gestures for various functions to enhance user convenience, and it includes a Find My Ring functionality in case the Galaxy Ring is lost.

The device measures just 7.0 mm x 2.6 mm, offering a lightweight feel ranging from 2.3g (Size 5) to 3.0g (Size 13). It has 8MB of storage, various sensors including an accelerometer, PPG, and skin temperature detection, alongside BLE 5.4 connectivity for data transfer and sync. With 10 ATM and IP68 ratings, it is made of Titanium Grade 5. Plus, the Galaxy Ring can last for 7 days and charges up to 40% in just 30 minutes. The charger weighs 61.3 grams and has a 361mAh battery.

