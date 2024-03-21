Samsung Galaxy Ring may become your nutritionist! Know what’s likely coming

Samsung has teased the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Ring twice now well ahead of its debut soon. Several features of the smart ring have been circulating and according to rumors it would be the next big thing after the Oura ring. In a recent leak, it is speculated that the Samsung Galaxy Ring would even be able to plan your meals based on your body mass index (BMI) and caloric intake. Know what's coming with the Samsung Galaxy Ring.

Samsung Galaxy Ring fitness feature

According to a Chosun Biz report, the Samsung Galaxy Ring is expected to become a customized diet planner which will be able to provide what to eat and recipes to cook the recommended meals. The smart ring will likely be integrated with a global cooking platform called Samsung Food and Samsung e-Food. The report said, “The basic idea is that Samsung Food recommends a customized diet based on the user's health information measured in real time by the Galaxy Ring.”

Therefore, the Galaxy Ring may act as your personal nutritionist who will recommend your daily meals with recipes. The recommendations will be based on the user's calorie consumption and BMI measurements. With the help of Galaxy Ring's measurements, Samsung Food will likely provide users with a customized menu. It is also speculated that Samsung Foods may be linked to the company's smart refrigerators which may provide information related to the availability of food items.

Be that as it may, Tom's Guide has reported that we may not actually get to see this feature in the first generation of Galaxy Ring. It is also unclear whether the food recommendation will be available globally or not.

Also, note that the Galaxy Watch comes with the food recommendation feature in Korea, therefore, there is a possibility that we may see this feature on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Ring.

