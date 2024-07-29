 Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra under criticism, users report of paint peeling issues- All details | Wearables News
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra under criticism, users report of paint peeling issues- All details

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is reportedly creating build quality and design concerns among users. A Reddit user briefly highlighted how the back paint coating of the smartwatch peeled off after a few days of usage, check details.

Samsung recently announced the new “Galaxy Watch Ultra” as a rival to the Apple Watch Ultra series. The smartwatch was recently made available to consumers and it is already winning several hearts. But, after a few days of its store availability, reports about the smartwatch's coating paint peeling off came forward. Now, users have reported that they are not satisfied with the smartwatch due to durability problems and it is also raising concerns over buyers' minds if the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is a good choice or not. Know more about what the Galaxy Watch Ultra users are saying.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra paint peeling issues

A Reddit user who goes by the name “ bimmerb0ii” shared a post on the platform claiming that the Galaxy Watch Ultra grey coating on the back peeled away just after a few days of usage. The user pre-ordered the smartwatch and it was delivered on July 19, they used the device for the entire time except when the device was on charging. Just after a few days, the user said, “I just took it off last night to charge and noticed the paint peel at the back right where the imei is. Bummed about it as it is only a few days old.”

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (bimmerb0ii/ Reddir)

Since it was an expensive and new smartwatch, the user described in the post that they did not take the Samsung Galaxy Watch out while playing sports or in the gym. Therefore, no such activity was done which would have harmed the smartwatch in any way. Android Authority reported that Samsung has replaced the Galaxy Watch Ultra, however, the report will surely have an effect on the buyer's mind. Another Reddit user reported a similar issue and it is being assumed that only the Grey colour variant has been having such paint peeling issues.

However, it is unclear why such an issue appeared in the first place and Samsung has not shared any response to the matter. Therefore, if you own a Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, make sure to have a thorough inspection of the smartwatch from time to time if any such major paint or coating issue appears on your device.

