Samsung launches Walk-a-thon India challenge: Here’s how to win a Galaxy Watch Ultra for free

Samsung is inviting users to participate in its 'Walk-a-thon India' challenge to track 200,000 steps, and win a Galaxy Watch Ultra for free. Here's how to participate and win.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Feb 04 2025, 18:06 IST
Samsung India has launched the 'Walk-a-thon India' challenge, encouraging users to stay active. (Samsung)

Samsung India has launched a new fitness initiative, the 'Walk-a-thon India' challenge, to encourage users to stay active and track their steps. The challenge invites Samsung Health app users across India to participate and earn rewards for their fitness efforts. By completing a step goal of 200,000 within the challenge period, participants will have a chance to win a Galaxy Watch Ultra, which will be awarded to three lucky individuals.

The ‘Walk-a-thon India' challenge runs from January 30 to February 28, 2025, providing users with a full month to reach the step target. Samsung's goal is to integrate fitness tracking with an engaging reward system, motivating users to remain active while fostering a sense of community.

How to Participate in the ‘Walk-a-thon India' Challenge:

The challenge is open to all Samsung smartphone users in India with access to the Samsung Health app. To qualify for the prize draw, participants must complete 200,000 steps within 30 days. Once this goal is reached, participants need to take a screenshot of their progress and upload it to the Samsung Members app using the hashtag #WalkathonIndia.

Requirements for Participation:

  1. A Samsung smartphone with the Samsung Health app.
  2. Completion of 200,000 steps by February 28, 2025.
  3. A screenshot was shared on the Samsung Members app with the hashtag #WalkathonIndia.

Only users who meet these criteria will be entered into the draw for the Galaxy Watch Ultra.

Steps to Join the Challenge:

  1. Open the Samsung Health app and go to the ‘Together' section.
  2. Join the 'Walk-a-thon India' challenge, starting January 30, 2025.
  3. Track steps daily with the Samsung Health app.
  4. Complete 200,000 steps by February 28, 2025.
  5. Share a screenshot of your achievement on the Samsung Members app with #WalkathonIndia.

At the end of the challenge, three winners will be selected randomly from eligible participants and announced after February 28, 2025. This initiative offers users a fun and rewarding way to stay active while competing for an exciting prize.

First Published Date: 04 Feb, 18:06 IST
