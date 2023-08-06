 Xiaomi Redmi K20 Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Xiaomi Redmi K20

Xiaomi Redmi K20 is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 21,999 in India with 48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 470 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 470) Processor , 4000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi Redmi K20 from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi Redmi K20 now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 06 August 2023
Key Specs
₹21,999
64 GB
6.39 inches (16.23 cm)
Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 470 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 470)
48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP
20 MP
4000 mAh
Android v9.0 (Pie)
6 GB
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 6.39 inches (16.23 cm)
  • 20 MP
  • 48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP
  • 4000 mAh
Battery
  • 01h 38m 18s
  • Li-Polymer
  • Yes, Quick, v3.0, 18W
  • No
  • 4000 mAh
  • Yes
Camera
  • IMX586, Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
  • Single
  • Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • 20 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera(0.8µm pixel size)
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Pop-Up
  • F2.2
  • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
  • Yes, Dual LED Flash
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • F1.75
Design
  • Back: Gorilla Glass
  • 74.3 mm
  • 8.8 mm
  • 191 grams
  • Carbon Black, Flame Red, Glacier Blue, Pearl White
  • 156.7 mm
Display
  • Yes
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 85.9 %
  • 1080 x 2340 pixels
  • AMOLED
  • 19.5:9
  • 91.9 %
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v5
  • Yes
  • 6.39 inches (16.23 cm)
  • 403 ppi
General
  • July 22, 2019 (Official)
  • Yes
  • Android v9.0 (Pie)
  • Redmi K20
  • Xiaomi
  • MIUI
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac), MIMO
  • Head: 1.07 W/kg, Body: 0.723 W/kg
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
Performance
  • 6 GB
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
  • Adreno 618
  • LPDDR4X
  • 15.0 s
  • 8 nm
  • 64 bit
  • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 470 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 470)
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Optical
  • On-screen
Storage
  • No
  • Yes
  • 64 GB
  • UFS 2.1
Xiaomi Redmi K20 FAQs

What is the price of the Xiaomi Redmi K20 in India?

Xiaomi Redmi K20 price in India at 19,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP), Front Camera (20 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Xiaomi Redmi K20?

How many colors are available in Xiaomi Redmi K20?

What is the Xiaomi Redmi K20 Battery Capacity?

Is Xiaomi Redmi K20 Waterproof?

    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Xiaomi Redmi K20