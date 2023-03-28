Xolo Play 6x 1000 Price in India (28, March, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

XOLO Play 6X 1000 XOLO Play 6X 1000 is a Android v4.4 (KitKat) phone, available price is Rs 8,999 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Hexa Core, 1.5 GHz, ARM Cortex A7 Processor, 2100 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on XOLO Play 6X 1000 from HT Tech. Buy XOLO Play 6X 1000 now with free delivery.