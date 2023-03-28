 Xolo Play 6x 1000 Price in India (28, March, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.
XOLO Play 6X 1000

XOLO Play 6X 1000 is a Android v4.4 (KitKat) phone, available price is Rs 8,999 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Hexa Core, 1.5 GHz, ARM Cortex A7 Processor, 2100 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on XOLO Play 6X 1000 from HT Tech. Buy XOLO Play 6X 1000 now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 28 March 2023
https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P21637/heroimage/lava-xolo-play-6x-1000-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P21637/images/Design/lava-xolo-play-6x-1000-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P21637/images/Design/lava-xolo-play-6x-1000-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
Key Specs
₹8,999
8 GB
5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
Hexa Core, 1.5 GHz, ARM Cortex A7
8 MP
2 MP
2100 mAh
Android v4.4 (KitKat)
Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

Xolo Play 6x 1000 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 8 MP
  • 2 MP
  • 2100 mAh
  • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
Battery
  • Li-Polymer
Camera
  • Single
  • Digital Zoom Face detection
  • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
  • 1920x1080 fps
  • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Back-illuminated sensor (BSI)
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Yes
  • 2 MP, Primary Camera
Design
  • 70.2 mm
  • 139.9 mm
  • Black, White
  • 8.5 mm
Display
  • 70.13 %
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
  • 294 ppi
  • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
  • IPS LCD
General
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • XOLO
  • July 11, 2014 (Official)
  • Xolo Play 6X 1000
  • Android v4.4 (KitKat)
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 21 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, v4.0
  • Yes with A-GPS
Performance
  • Mali-450 MP4
  • 2 GB
  • Hexa Core, 1.5 GHz, ARM Cortex A7
  • MediaTek
Smart TV Features
  • 8 MP
Special Features
  • XOLO Play Zone
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
Storage
  • 8 GB
  • Yes, Up to 32 GB
Xolo Play 6x 1000 FAQs

What is the price of the Xolo Play 6X 1000 in India?

Xolo Play 6X 1000 price in India at 3,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2100 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Xolo Play 6X 1000?

How many colors are available in Xolo Play 6X 1000?

How long does the Xolo Play 6X 1000 last?

What is the Xolo Play 6X 1000 Battery Capacity?

Is Xolo Play 6X 1000 Waterproof?

    Xolo Play 6x 1000