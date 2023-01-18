 Xolo Play 8x 1100 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    XOLO Play 8X 1100

    XOLO Play 8X 1100 is a Android v4.4 (KitKat) phone, available price is Rs 10,990 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.7 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2100 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on XOLO Play 8X 1100 from HT Tech. Buy XOLO Play 8X 1100 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Xolo Play 8x 1100 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5 MP
    • 2100 mAh
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 13 MP
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 18 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 429 Hours(3G) / Up to 473 Hours(2G)
    • 2100 mAh
    • Up to 429 Hours(3G) / Up to 473 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 18 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom Face detection
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • BSI Sensor
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Yes
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    Design
    • Black, White
    • 70.8 mm
    • 8.7 mm
    • 141.5 mm
    Display
    • 68.75 %
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3, Scratch-resistant glass,
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 294 ppi
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • XOLO
    • Android v4.4 (KitKat)
    • Xolo Play 8X-1100
    • September 6, 2014 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 21.1 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v4.0
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • Octa core, 1.7 GHz, Cortex A7
    • 2 GB
    • MediaTek MT6592
    • Mali-450
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • 16 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • Yes
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Xolo Play 8x 1100