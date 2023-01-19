 Xolo Play 8x 1200 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Xolo Phones XOLO Play 8X 1200

    XOLO Play 8X 1200

    XOLO Play 8X 1200 is a Android v4.4 (KitKat) phone, available price is Rs 7,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2300 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on XOLO Play 8X 1200 from HT Tech. Buy XOLO Play 8X 1200 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P22014/heroimage/lava-xolo-play-8x-1200-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P22014/images/Design/lava-xolo-play-8x-1200-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P22014/images/Design/lava-xolo-play-8x-1200-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P22014/images/Design/lava-xolo-play-8x-1200-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹7,999
    32 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A7
    13 MP
    5 MP
    2300 mAh
    Android v4.4 (KitKat)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹7,999
    32 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    13 MP
    2300 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Xolo Play 8x 1200 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 13 MP
    • 2300 mAh
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 5 MP
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • 2300 mAh
    • Up to 11.7 Hours(3G) / Up to 24 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 547 Hours(3G) / Up to 600 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 11.7 Hours(3G) / Up to 24 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 547 Hours(3G) / Up to 600 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • Yes
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Yes, Dual LED Flash
    • 1920x1080 fps
    • Digital Zoom
    Design
    • Black
    • 9.7 mm
    • 143 mm
    • 68.5 mm
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 70.19 %
    • 441 ppi
    General
    • Xolo Play 8X-1200
    • XOLO
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • August 11, 2014 (Official)
    • Android v4.4 (KitKat)
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • SIM1: Micro
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 21 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • Mali-450 MP4
    • Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A7
    • 2 GB
    • MediaTek MT6592T
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • 32 GB
    • Yes
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Xolo Play 8x 1200 FAQs

    What is the price of the Xolo Play 8X 1200 in India?

    Xolo Play 8X 1200 price in India at 6,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6592T; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2300 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Xolo Play 8X 1200?

    How many colors are available in Xolo Play 8X 1200?

    How long does the Xolo Play 8X 1200 last?

    What is the Xolo Play 8X 1200 Battery Capacity?

    Is Xolo Play 8X 1200 Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Xolo Play 8x 1200