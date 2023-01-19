 Xolo Play T1000 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    XOLO Play T1000

    XOLO Play T1000 is a Android v4.1.1 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 14,153 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.5 GHz Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    3
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹14,153
    4 GB
    4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
    Quad core, 1.5 GHz
    8 MP
    2 MP
    2000 mAh
    Android v4.1.1 (Jelly Bean)
    Xolo Play T1000 Full Specifications

    Battery
    Camera
    • Yes
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • Burst mode
    • Back-illuminated sensor (BSI)
    • 1920x1080 fps
    • Digital Zoom Face detection
    • Single
    Design
    • 167 grams
    • 138.4 mm
    • 70 mm
    • 10.4 mm
    • Black
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
    • 312 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 62.82 %
    General
    • XOLO Play T1000
    • May 15, 2013 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v4.1.1 (Jelly Bean)
    • XOLO
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 21 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, v3.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Single SIM, GSM
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • 1 GB
    • NVIDIA GeForce ULP
    • Quad core, 1.5 GHz
    • Nvidia Tegra 3 AP33
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 4 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Xolo Play T1000