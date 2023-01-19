 Xolo Q1000s Plus Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    XOLO Q1000s Plus

    XOLO Q1000s Plus is a Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 13,349 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on XOLO Q1000s Plus from HT Tech. Buy XOLO Q1000s Plus now with free delivery.
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P22302/heroimage/xolo-xolo-q1000s-plus-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P22302/images/Design/xolo-xolo-q1000s-plus-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P22302/images/Design/xolo-xolo-q1000s-plus-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P22302/images/Design/xolo-xolo-q1000s-plus-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹13,349
    32 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A7
    13 MP
    5 MP
    3000 mAh
    Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean)
    Key Specs
    ₹13,349
    32 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    13 MP
    3000 mAh
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Xolo Q1000s Plus Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5 MP
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 13 MP
    • 3000 mAh
    Battery
    • Up to 15.2 Hours(3G) / Up to 26.9 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 483 Hours(3G) / Up to 5.5 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 483 Hours(3G) / Up to 5.5 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 15.2 Hours(3G) / Up to 26.9 Hours(2G)
    • 3000 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • Single
    • Back-illuminated sensor (BSI)
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Digital Zoom Face detection Touch to focus
    Design
    • 142 mm
    • 7.9 mm
    • Black, White
    • 72.1 mm
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 67.27 %
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • 441 ppi
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    General
    • Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean)
    • Xolo Q1000s Plus
    • August 29, 2014 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • XOLO
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Single SIM, GSM
    • microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Mini
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 42 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 11.5 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • MediaTek MT6589T
    • Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A7
    • PowerVR SGX 544
    • 2 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • 32 GB
    • No
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Xolo Q1000s Plus FAQs

    What is the price of the Xolo Q1000S Plus in India?

    Xolo Q1000S Plus price in India at 5,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6589T; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Xolo Q1000S Plus?

    How many colors are available in Xolo Q1000S Plus?

    How long does the Xolo Q1000S Plus last?

    What is the Xolo Q1000S Plus Battery Capacity?

    Is Xolo Q1000S Plus Waterproof?

    View More

    Xolo Q1000s Plus