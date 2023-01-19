Xolo Q1000s Plus Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

XOLO Q1000s Plus XOLO Q1000s Plus is a Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 13,349 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on XOLO Q1000s Plus from HT Tech. Buy XOLO Q1000s Plus now with free delivery.