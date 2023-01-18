 Xolo Q1200 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Xolo Phones XOLO Q1200

    XOLO Q1200

    XOLO Q1200 is a Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 14,999 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on XOLO Q1200 from HT Tech. Buy XOLO Q1200 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P21376/heroimage/lava-xolo-q1200-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P21376/images/Design/lava-xolo-q1200-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P21376/images/Design/lava-xolo-q1200-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P21376/images/Design/lava-xolo-q1200-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P21376/images/Design/lava-xolo-q1200-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹14,999
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    8 MP
    2 MP
    2000 mAh
    Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹14,999
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    8 MP
    2000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Xolo Q1200 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2 MP
    • 8 MP
    • 2000 mAh
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Battery
    • No
    • Up to 385 Hours(3G) / Up to 418 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 385 Hours(3G) / Up to 418 Hours(2G)
    • 2000 mAh
    • Up to 9 Hours(3G) / Up to 15 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 9 Hours(3G) / Up to 15 Hours(2G)
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • 1920x1080 fps
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Digital Zoom
    • Exmor-R CMOS image sensor
    • Single
    • Yes
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    Design
    • 71.4 mm
    • 144.8 mm
    • 6.8 mm
    • Black, White
    Display
    • 294 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 66.62 %
    General
    • May 29, 2014 (Official)
    • Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Xolo Q1200
    • XOLO
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Single SIM, GSM
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 21 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    Performance
    • Mali-400 MP2
    • MT6582
    • 1 GB
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 8 GB
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Xolo Q1200 FAQs

    What is the price of the Xolo Q1200 in India?

    Xolo Q1200 price in India at 13,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: MT6582; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Xolo Q1200?

    How many colors are available in Xolo Q1200?

    How long does the Xolo Q1200 last?

    What is the Xolo Q1200 Battery Capacity?

    Is Xolo Q1200 Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Xolo Q1200