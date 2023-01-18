Xolo Win Q1000 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

XOLO Win Q1000 XOLO Win Q1000 is a Windows Phone v8.1 phone, available price is Rs 4,999 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz Processor, 2200 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on XOLO Win Q1000 from HT Tech. Buy XOLO Win Q1000 now with free delivery.