 Xolo Win Q1000 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    XOLO Win Q1000

    XOLO Win Q1000 is a Windows Phone v8.1 phone, available price is Rs 4,999 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz Processor, 2200 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on XOLO Win Q1000 from HT Tech. Buy XOLO Win Q1000 now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P24782/heroimage/xolo-win-q1000-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P24782/images/Design/xolo-win-q1000-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P24782/images/Design/xolo-win-q1000-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P24782/images/Design/xolo-win-q1000-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹4,999
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.2 GHz
    8 MP
    2 MP
    2200 mAh
    Windows Phone v8.1
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Xolo Win Q1000 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 2200 mAh
    • 8 MP
    • 2 MP
    Battery
    • 2200 mAh
    • Up to 12 Hours(3G) / Up to 32 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 500 Hours(3G) / Up to 530 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 500 Hours(3G) / Up to 530 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 12 Hours(3G) / Up to 32 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • Single
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Digital Zoom
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    Design
    • 71.3 mm
    • 8.8 mm
    • 143 mm
    • Black, Green, White
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 67.55 %
    • 294 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    General
    • February 28, 2015 (Official)
    • Windows Phone v8.1
    • XOLO
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Win Q1000
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 21 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    Performance
    • 1 GB
    • Quad core, 1.2 GHz
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 200 MSM8212
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 8 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Xolo Win Q1000 FAQs

    What is the price of the Xolo Win Q1000 in India?

    Xolo Win Q1000 price in India at 3,200 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 200 MSM8212; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2200 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Xolo Win Q1000?

    How many colors are available in Xolo Win Q1000?

    How long does the Xolo Win Q1000 last?

    What is the Xolo Win Q1000 Battery Capacity?

    Is Xolo Win Q1000 Waterproof?

    Xolo Win Q1000