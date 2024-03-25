 Xtouch F30 - Price in India (June 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
XtouchF30_Display_2.8inches(7.11cm)
XtouchF30_RAM_32MB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39745/heroimage/161090-v1-xtouch-f30-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_XtouchF30_2
Release date : 25 Mar 2024

Xtouch F30

Xtouch F30 is a phone, available price is Rs 1,599 in India with 1.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor , 1200 mAh Battery and 32 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xtouch F30 from HT Tech. Buy Xtouch F30 now with free delivery.
Black
32 MB
Out of Stock

Key Specs

RAM

32 MB

Display

2.8 inches

Battery

1200 mAh

Rear Camera

1.3 MP

Xtouch F30 Price in India

The starting price for the Xtouch F30 in India is Rs. 1,599.  This is the Xtouch F30 base model with 32 MB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black.

Xtouch F30

Black, 32 MB RAM, 32 MB Storage
Out of Stock
57% off

XTOUCH F 30 Dual Sim Keypad Mobile | 1200 mAH Battery & Big 2.88 Inch Display | Wireless FM & Rear Camera | 32 MB Ram & Storage

XTOUCH F 30 Dual Sim Keypad Mobile | 1200 mAH Battery & Big 2.88 Inch Display | Wireless FM & Rear Camera | 32 MB Ram & Storage (Black)
₹3,499 ₹1,499
Buy Now
50% off

XTOUCH F 30 Dual Sim Keypad Mobile | 1200 mAH Battery & Big 2.88 Inch Display | Wireless FM & Rear Camera | 32 MB Ram & Storage

XTOUCH F 30 Dual Sim Keypad Mobile | 1200 mAH Battery & Big 2.88 Inch Display | Wireless FM & Rear Camera | 32 MB Ram & Storage (Black)
₹2,999 ₹1,499
Buy Now
40% off

XTOUCH F 20 4G Dual SIM with 2.4'' Large Screen Feature Phone with Long Battery Life, Camera, Multiplayer Games, and Premium Finish – Black

XTOUCH F 20 4G Dual SIM with 2.4'' Large Screen Feature Phone with Long Battery Life, Camera, Multiplayer Games, and Premium Finish – Black
₹2,499 ₹1,499
Buy Now

Xtouch F40
  • Black
  • 32 MB RAM
  • 32 MB Storage
₹1,699
Check Details
Xtouch F10
  • Black
  • 32 MB RAM
  • 24 MB Storage
₹1,199
Check Details
Xtouch F20
  • Black
  • 32 MB RAM
  • 32 MB Storage
₹1,249
Check Details
₹1,599
Buy Now
Beetel GD305
  • White
₹1,449
Check Details
Mafe A5
  • Blue
₹1,349
Check Details
₹1,499
Check Details
Xtouch F30 Full Specifications

  • Rear Camera

    1.3 MP

  • Battery

    1200 mAh

  • RAM

    32 MB

  • Display

    2.8 inches (7.11 cm)

  • Removable

    Yes

  • Capacity

    1200 mAh

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Resolution

    1.3 MP Primary Camera

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Image Resolution

    1280 x 1080 Pixels

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Colours

    Black

  • Pixel Density

    143 ppi

  • Display Type

    TFT

  • Resolution

    240x320 px

  • Screen Size

    2.8 inches (7.11 cm)

  • Brand

    Xtouch

  • Launch Date

    March 25, 2024 (Official)

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Ring Tone

    Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration

  • Video player

    Yes, Video Formats: 3GP

  • Video Player

    Yes, Video Formats: 3GP

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Music

    Yes, Music Formats: MP3

  • FM Radio

    Yes

  • Special Features

    Torch Light

  • SIM 2

    2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 2G

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • SIM 1

    2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz

  • Other Facilities

    Calculator, Calendar, Alarm

  • Phone Book

    Yes, Limited

  • Games

    Yes

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 32 GB

  • Internal Memory

    32 MB
    Xtouch F30