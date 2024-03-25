Xtouch F30 - Price in India (June 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

Xtouch F30 is a phone, available price is Rs 1,599 in India with 1.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor , 1200 mAh Battery and 32 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xtouch F30 from HT Tech. Buy Xtouch F30 now with free delivery.
Black
32 MB
Out of StockThis product is currently not available on Amazon
Key Specs
RAM
32 MB
Display
2.8 inches
Battery
1200 mAh
Rear Camera
1.3 MP
Xtouch F30 Price in India
The starting price for the Xtouch F30 in India is Rs. 1,599. This is the Xtouch F30 base model with 32 MB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black.
Xtouch F30
Black, 32 MB RAM, 32 MB Storage
Out of Stock
57% off
XTOUCH F 30 Dual Sim Keypad Mobile | 1200 mAH Battery & Big 2.88 Inch Display | Wireless FM & Rear Camera | 32 MB Ram & Storage
XTOUCH F 30 Dual Sim Keypad Mobile | 1200 mAH Battery & Big 2.88 Inch Display | Wireless FM & Rear Camera | 32 MB Ram & Storage (Black)
₹3,499
₹1,499
Buy Now
50% off
XTOUCH F 30 Dual Sim Keypad Mobile | 1200 mAH Battery & Big 2.88 Inch Display | Wireless FM & Rear Camera | 32 MB Ram & Storage
XTOUCH F 30 Dual Sim Keypad Mobile | 1200 mAH Battery & Big 2.88 Inch Display | Wireless FM & Rear Camera | 32 MB Ram & Storage (Black)
₹2,999
₹1,499
Buy Now
40% off
XTOUCH F 20 4G Dual SIM with 2.4'' Large Screen Feature Phone with Long Battery Life, Camera, Multiplayer Games, and Premium Finish – Black
XTOUCH F 20 4G Dual SIM with 2.4'' Large Screen Feature Phone with Long Battery Life, Camera, Multiplayer Games, and Premium Finish – Black