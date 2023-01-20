 Yu Yureka 2 Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Yu Yureka 2

    Yu Yureka 2 is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 11,999 in India with 16 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3930 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Yu Yureka 2 from HT Tech. Buy Yu Yureka 2 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    5
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹11,999
    64 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    16 MP
    8 MP
    3930 mAh
    Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    Yu Yureka 2 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • 3930 mAh
    • No
    • No
    • Yes, Quick, v3.0
    Camera
    • No
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Yes, Dual-color LED Flash
    • 8 MP, Primary Camera
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • No
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Fixed Focus
    • 4616 x 3464 Pixels
    • Single
    Design
    • Gold
    • 76.5 mm
    • 152.6 mm
    • 8.1 mm
    • Case: MetalBack: Metal
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 401 ppi
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 71.27 %
    General
    • Yu
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • September 20, 2017 (Official)
    • Yes
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Yureka 2
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes, Recording option
    • Yes, Recording option
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • microUSB 2.0
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • No
    • Mobile Hotspot
    Performance
    • Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    • Adreno 506
    • 64 bit
    • 4 GB
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 MSM8953
    • 16 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • 64 GB
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    Yu Yureka 2 FAQs

    What is the price of the Yu Yureka 2 in India?

    Yu Yureka 2 price in India at 7,100 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (16 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 MSM8953; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 3930 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Yu Yureka 2?

    How many colors are available in Yu Yureka 2?

    What is the Yu Yureka 2 Battery Capacity?

    Is Yu Yureka 2 Waterproof?

    Yu Yureka 2