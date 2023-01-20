Yu Yureka 2 Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Yu Yureka 2 Yu Yureka 2 is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 11,999 in India with 16 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3930 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Yu Yureka 2 from HT Tech. Buy Yu Yureka 2 now with free delivery.