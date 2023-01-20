Zopo Color C1 Zp331 Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Zopo Color C1 ZP331 Zopo Color C1 ZP331 is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 6,399 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 1700 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Zopo Color C1 ZP331 from HT Tech. Buy Zopo Color C1 ZP331 now with free delivery.