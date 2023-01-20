 Zopo Color C1 Zp331 Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Home Phone Finder Zopo Mobile Zopo Color C1 ZP331

    Zopo Color C1 ZP331

    Zopo Color C1 ZP331 is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 6,399 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 1700 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Zopo Color C1 ZP331 from HT Tech. Buy Zopo Color C1 ZP331 now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P27425/heroimage/zopo-color-c1-zp331-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P27425/images/Design/zopo-color-c1-zp331-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P27425/images/Design/zopo-color-c1-zp331-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    Zopo Color C1 Zp331 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • No
    • 1700 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom Face detection Touch to focus
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • CMOS image sensor
    • F2.8
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Single
    Design
    • 65.7 mm
    • 145 grams
    • 133 mm
    • Black, Blue, Red, White, Yellow
    • 8.5 mm
    Display
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    • 218 ppi
    • LCD
    • 63.74 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    General
    • No
    • Zopo
    • January 20, 2016 (Official)
    • Color C1 ZP331
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    • MediaTek MT6580
    • 32 bit
    • 1 GB
    • Mali-400 MP2
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • 8 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Zopo Color C1 Zp331