Zopo Color E Zp350 Price in India (03 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Zopo Color E ZP350 is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 8,287 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 2100 mAh Battery and 1 GB RAM.
Last updated: 03 July 2023
Zopo Color E Zp350 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 8 MP
  • 2 MP
  • 2100 mAh
  • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
Battery
  • Li-Polymer
  • 2100 mAh
Camera
  • PureCel Sensor
  • Yes
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
  • Single
  • F2.8
  • 2 MP, Primary Camera
  • Fixed Focus
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Yes, LED Flash
Design
  • 145.9 mm
  • 8.5 mm
  • 71.4 mm
  • 137 grams
  • Black, White
Display
  • IPS LCD
  • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
  • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
  • 66.01 %
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 294 ppi
General
  • December 10, 2015 (Official)
  • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Not Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Zopo
  • Color E ZP350
  • No
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
  • 4G Bands: FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
  • Yes, v4.0
  • microUSB 2.0
Performance
  • 1 GB
  • 64 bit
  • Mali-T720 MP2
  • Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53
  • MediaTek MT6735
Smart TV Features
  • 8 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
Storage
  • Yes
  • 8 GB
  • Yes, Up to 64 GB
Zopo Color E Zp350 FAQs

What is the price of the Zopo Color E Zp350 in India?

Zopo Color E Zp350 price in India at 4,400 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6735; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2100 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Zopo Color E Zp350?

How many colors are available in Zopo Color E Zp350?

What is the Zopo Color E Zp350 Battery Capacity?

Is Zopo Color E Zp350 Waterproof?

View More

