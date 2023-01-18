 Zopo Flash X Plus Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Zopo Flash X Plus

    Zopo Flash X Plus is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 13,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3100 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Zopo Flash X Plus from HT Tech. Buy Zopo Flash X Plus now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30335/heroimage/zopo-flash-x-plus-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30335/images/Design/zopo-flash-x-plus-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30335/images/Design/zopo-flash-x-plus-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30335/images/Design/zopo-flash-x-plus-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30335/images/Design/zopo-flash-x-plus-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Zopo Flash X Plus Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 3100 mAh
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 13 MP
    • 8 MP
    Battery
    • Up to 6 Hours(2G)
    • 3100 mAh
    • Up to 300 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 300 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • No
    • Up to 6 Hours(2G)
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • F2.4
    • Single
    • No
    • Fixed Focus
    • Yes
    • F2.2
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 8 MP f/2.4, Primary Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    Design
    • 76.3 mm
    • 8.3 mm
    • Royale Gold,Charcoal Black,Orchid Gold,Space Grey
    • 158 grams
    • Case: MetalBack: Metal
    • 153.8 mm
    Display
    • 70.9 %
    • IPS LCD
    • 401 ppi
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    General
    • Zopo
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • April 10, 2017 (Official)
    • Flash X Plus
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • No
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • microUSB 2.0
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Performance
    • Octa core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 3 GB
    • MediaTek MT6753
    • 64 bit
    • DDR3
    • Mali-T720 MP3
    • DDR3
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Front
    Storage
    • 32 GB
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Zopo Flash X Plus FAQs

    What is the price of the Zopo Flash X Plus in India?

    Zopo Flash X Plus price in India at 3,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6753; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 3100 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Zopo Flash X Plus?

    How many colors are available in Zopo Flash X Plus?

    How long does the Zopo Flash X Plus last?

    What is the Zopo Flash X Plus Battery Capacity?

    Is Zopo Flash X Plus Waterproof?

    Zopo Flash X Plus