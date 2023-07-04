Zopo Hero 1 Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Zopo Hero 1 Zopo Hero 1 is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 12,999 in India with 13.2 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 2500 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Zopo Hero 1 from HT Tech. Buy Zopo Hero 1 now with free delivery.