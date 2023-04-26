 Anee Marathon Price in India (26, April, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.
ANEE Marathon is a phone, available price is Rs 1,089 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor, 2200 mAh Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on ANEE Marathon from HT Tech. Buy ANEE Marathon now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 26 April 2023
Key Specs
₹1,089
1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
0.3 MP
2200 mAh
See full specifications
Scoring parameters
How is the score calculated?

This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

  • Performance
  • Battery
  • Camera
  • Storage
  • Display

Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

Go to Mobile Recommender

ANEE Marathon Price in India

ANEE Marathon price in India starts at Rs.1,089. The lowest price of ANEE Marathon is Rs.1,189 on amazon.in.

Anee Marathon Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 2200 mAh
  • 1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
  • 0.3 MP
Battery
  • Li-ion
  • 2200 mAh
  • Yes
Camera
  • 0.3 MP Primary Camera
  • Digital Zoom
  • Single
  • 640 x 480 Pixels
Design
  • 85 grams
  • 48.6 mm
  • 113.4 mm
  • 13.6 mm
  • Black, Orange, White
Display
  • 1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
  • 128 x 160 pixels
  • 18.5 %
  • 114 ppi
  • TFT
General
  • September 10, 2018 (Official)
  • Marathon
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Not Available,
    3G: Not Available, 2G: Available
  • ANEE
Multimedia
  • Torch Light, Multi Languages
  • Music ringtones, Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, MP4
  • Yes, Recording option, Wireless FM
  • Yes, Music Formats: 3GP, AAC, MID, MP3, WAV
  • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, MP4
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
  • Yes
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
Smart TV Features
  • 0.3 MP
Special Features
  • Calculator, Stopwatch, Calendar, Alarm
  • Yes
  • Yes, Limited, 500 entries
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 8 GB
