 Apple Iphone 11 Pro Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Apple Mobile Apple iPhone 11 Pro

    Apple iPhone 11 Pro

    Apple iPhone 11 Pro is a iOS v13.0 phone, available price is Rs 99,900 in India with 12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Hexa Core (2.65 GHz, Dual core, Lightning + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Thunder) Processor, 3046 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple iPhone 11 Pro from HT Tech. Buy Apple iPhone 11 Pro now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    8
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34127/heroimage/135858-v6-apple-iphone-11-pro-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34127/images/Design/135858-v6-apple-iphone-11-pro-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34127/images/Design/135858-v6-apple-iphone-11-pro-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34127/images/Design/135858-v6-apple-iphone-11-pro-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34127/images/Design/135858-v6-apple-iphone-11-pro-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹99,900
    64 GB
    5.8 inches (14.73 cm)
    Hexa Core (2.65 GHz, Dual core, Lightning + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Thunder)
    12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP
    12 MP
    3046 mAh
    iOS v13.0
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹99,900
    64 GB
    5.8 inches (14.73 cm)
    12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP
    3046 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 90,999 M.R.P. ₹99,900
    Buy Now

    Apple iPhone 11 Pro Price in India

    Apple iPhone 11 Pro price in India starts at Rs.99,900. The lowest price of Apple iPhone 11 Pro is Rs.79,990 on amazon.in.

    Apple iPhone 11 Pro price in India starts at Rs.99,900. The lowest price of Apple iPhone 11 Pro is Rs.79,990 on amazon.in.

    Apple Iphone 11 Pro Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP
    • 5.8 inches (14.73 cm)
    • 3046 mAh
    • 12 MP
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    • No
    • No
    • 3046 mAh
    • Yes, Fast, 18W: 50 % in 30 minutes
    Camera
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • F2.2
    • Yes
    • Optical Image stabilization
    • Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
    • 12 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera(23 mm focal length)
    • 10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
    • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 60 fps
    • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
    • Single
    • F1.8
    • Yes, Retina Flash
    Design
    • Gold, Silver, Space Grey, Midnight Green
    • Back: Gorilla Glass
    • 8.1 mm
    • 188 grams
    • 71.4 mm
    • 144 mm
    • Dust proof
    • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 4 meter), IP68
    Display
    • 463 ppi
    • 800 nits
    • OLED
    • Yes, 3D Touch Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 5.8 inches (14.73 cm)
    • Yes
    • Yes with notch
    • 19.5:9
    • 1125 x 2436 pixels
    • Yes
    • 80.14 %
    General
    • Apple
    • iPhone 11 Pro
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • iOS v13.0
    • No
    • September 20, 2019 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Lightning
    • Yes
    • No
    • No
    • Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • Head: 1.18 W/kg, Body: 1.16 W/kg
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/ax/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: eSIM
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 1500(band 11) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1500(band 21) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 700(band 29) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/ax/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 1500(band 11) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1500(band 21) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 700(band 29) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, v5.0
    Performance
    • Apple A13 Bionic
    • Hexa Core (2.65 GHz, Dual core, Lightning + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Thunder)
    • 64 bit
    • 4 GB
    • 27.0 s
    • 7 nm
    • LPDDR4X
    • LPDDR4X
    • Apple GPU (four-core graphics)
    Smart TV Features
    • 12MP + 12MP + 12MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyroscope
    • iTunes Store, FaceTime, Find My iPhone, Find My Friends
    Storage
    • NVMe
    • 64 GB
    • No
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Apple Iphone 11 Pro