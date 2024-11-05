iPhone 14 Pro Max explodes while charging, leaves woman with burns - Details

In a startling incident in Shanxi, a woman's iPhone 14 Pro Max exploded while charging, leading to severe burns on her hands and back. The explosion caused significant damage, leaving her quilt and the walls near her bed charred black. This alarming event occurred around 6:30 AM, as reported by Shanxi TV station “Hui Bang Bang.”

As the woman turned in her sleep, she inadvertently touched the burning device, resulting in immediate injuries. Following the incident, the fire department investigated the cause and determined that a battery failure during charging initiated the fire, Fast Technology reported (via Mydrivers.com).

Apple Responds to Safety Concerns

Apple has responded to the situation by reassuring customers that warranty concerns should not deter them from seeking help. The company urges users experiencing similar issues to return their devices for analysis, reinforcing its commitment to user safety. The iPhone involved in this incident was purchased in 2022.

A Pattern of Explosive Incidents

This explosion is not an isolated case. A woman in Guangdong experienced a similar event on July 21 when her phone ignited after charging overnight. In another incident on January 28, a couple in Xiangtan, Hunan Province, faced sparks from a charger that had been plugged in for too long, igniting their sofa.

Safe Charging Practices and Preventive Measures

The rise of these incidents raises awareness about safe charging practices. Users should avoid leaving their phones plugged in for extended periods, particularly overnight or when leaving the house. It's advisable to unplug chargers once devices are fully charged to prevent potential hazards.

If users notice any irregularities, such as overheating or strange smells, they should stop using the device immediately and seek professional assistance. Although the situation appears isolated at this time, taking these precautions can help mitigate risks associated with electronic devices and ensure user safety.