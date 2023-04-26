 Apple Iphone 6 Plus 128gb Price in India (26, April, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.
Home Phone Finder Apple Mobile Apple iPhone 6 Plus 128GB

Apple iPhone 6 Plus 128GB

Apple iPhone 6 Plus 128GB is a iOS v8 phone, available price is Rs 78,085 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Dual core, 1.4 GHz, Cyclone Processor, 2915 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple iPhone 6 Plus 128GB from HT Tech. Buy Apple iPhone 6 Plus 128GB now with free delivery.
Scoring parameters
How is the score calculated?

This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

  • Performance
  • Battery
  • Camera
  • Storage
  • Display

Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

Go to Mobile Recommender
5
Score
Last updated: 26 April 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P22502/heroimage/apple-iphone-6-plus-128gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P22502/images/Design/apple-iphone-6-plus-128gb-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P22502/images/Design/apple-iphone-6-plus-128gb-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
Key Specs
₹78,085
128 GB
5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
Dual core, 1.4 GHz, Cyclone
8 MP
1.2 MP
2915 mAh
iOS v8
See full specifications
Key Specs
₹78,085
128 GB
5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
8 MP
2915 mAh
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

Apple Phones Prices in India

Apple mobiles price in India starts from Rs.22,999. HT Tech has 110 Apple mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

Apple mobiles price in India starts from Rs.22,999. HT Tech has 110 Apple mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

Apple Iphone 6 Plus 128gb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 1.2 MP
  • 2915 mAh
  • 8 MP
  • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
Battery
  • No
  • Up to 24 Hours(3G)
  • 2915 mAh
  • No
  • Li-Polymer
  • Up to 24 Hours(3G)
  • Up to 384 Hours(3G)
Camera
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Simultaneous HD video and image recording Touch to focus
  • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
  • No
  • F2.2
  • Optical Image stabilization
  • 1.2 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
  • Single
  • Yes
  • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
  • BSI Sensor
  • F2.2
  • 1280x720 @ 24 fps
  • Yes
Design
  • 77.8 mm
  • 7.1 mm
  • Grey, Silver, Gold
  • 172 grams
  • 158.1 mm
Display
  • Yes
  • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
  • 401 ppi
  • IPS LCD
  • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
  • 67.64 %
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
General
  • iPhone 6 Plus 128GB
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • October 7, 2014 (Official)
  • Apple
  • Yes
  • iOS v8
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes, v4.0
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 700(band 29) 3G Bands: UMTS 1700 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • SIM1: Nano
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Single SIM, GSM
  • USB 2.0
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
Performance
  • LPDDR3
  • Dual core, 1.4 GHz, Cyclone
  • 64 bit
  • 1 GB
  • Apple A8
  • PowerVR GX6650
Smart TV Features
  • 8 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
  • iBooks, iTunes Store, App Store, FaceTime, Passbook, iMovie, Pages, Keynote, iTunes U
  • Front
Storage
  • 128 GB
  • No
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Mobiles By Brand

Mobiles By Brand

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
    Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
    kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Apple Iphone 6 Plus 128gb