Apple Iphone 6s Plus 64gb Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Apple iPhone 6s Plus 64GB is a iOS v9 phone, available price is Rs 89,790 in India with 12 MP Rear Camera, Dual core, 1.84 GHz Processor , 2750 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple iPhone 6s Plus 64GB from HT Tech. Buy Apple iPhone 6s Plus 64GB now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Key Specs
₹89,790
64 GB
5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
Dual core, 1.84 GHz
12 MP
5 MP
2750 mAh
iOS v9
2 GB
Apple mobiles price in India starts from Rs.22,999. HT Tech has 109 Apple mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

Apple Iphone 6s Plus 64gb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
  • 5 MP
  • 2750 mAh
  • 12 MP
Battery
  • Li-Polymer
  • Up to 384 Hours(3G)
  • Up to 24 Hours(3G)
  • 2750 mAh
  • No
  • No
  • Up to 24 Hours(3G)
Camera
  • 4608 x 2592 Pixels
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
  • No
  • Exposure compensation
  • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • F2.2
  • BSI Sensor
  • 5 x Digital Zoom Face detection Simultaneous HD video and image recording Smile detection Touch to focus
  • Optical Image stabilization
  • Single
  • Yes
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • 5 MP, Primary Camera(31 mm focal length)
Design
  • 158.2 mm
  • 77.9 mm
  • Gold, Grey, Silver, Rose Gold
  • 7.3 mm
  • 192 grams
Display
  • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
  • 401 ppi
  • IPS LCD
  • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
  • 67.51 %
  • Yes
  • Yes, 3D Touch Touchscreen, Multi-touch
General
  • Apple
  • Yes
  • No
  • iPhone 6S Plus 64GB
  • October 16, 2015 (Official)
  • iOS v9
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • No
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Single SIM, GSM
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 850(band 27) / 700(band 29) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 300 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 6) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • SIM1: Nano
  • Yes, v4.2
  • Head: 1.12 W/kg, Body: 1.14 W/kg
  • Yes
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz, MIMO
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • USB 2.0
Performance
  • 64 bit
  • PowerVR GT7600
  • Dual core, 1.84 GHz
  • 14 nm
  • 2 GB
  • Apple A9 APL1022
  • LPDDR4
Smart TV Features
  • 12 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Front
Storage
  • NVMe
  • No
  • 64 GB
    Apple Iphone 6s Plus 64gb