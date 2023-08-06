 Apple Iphone Se 2020 128gb Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Apple iPhone SE 2020 128GB

Apple iPhone SE 2020 128GB is a iOS v13.0 phone, available price is Rs 47,800 in India with 12 MP Rear Camera, Hexa Core (2.65 GHz, Dual core, Lightning + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Thunder) Processor , 1821 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple iPhone SE 2020 128GB from HT Tech. Buy Apple iPhone SE 2020 128GB now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 06 August 2023
Key Specs
₹47,800
128 GB
4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
Hexa Core (2.65 GHz, Dual core, Lightning + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Thunder)
12 MP
7 MP
1821 mAh
iOS v13.0
3 GB
Apple IPhone SE 2020 128GB Price in India

Apple IPhone SE 2020 128GB price in India starts at Rs.47,800. The lowest price of Apple IPhone SE 2020 128GB is Rs.49,900 on amazon.in.

Apple Iphone Se 2020 128gb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 1821 mAh
  • 7 MP
  • 12 MP
  • 4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
Battery
  • Up to 14 Hours(3G)
  • Up to 14 Hours(3G)
  • Yes
  • 1821 mAh
  • No
  • No
  • Li-ion
  • Yes, Fast: 50 % in 30 minutes
Camera
  • F1.8
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
  • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
  • 7 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
  • 5 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Yes
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • BSI Sensor
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • Optical Image stabilization
  • Single
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • F2.2
  • Yes, Retina Flash
Design
  • 7.3 mm
  • 138.4 mm
  • Dust proof
  • Back: Mineral Glass
  • 148 grams
  • Black, Red, White
  • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1 meter), IP67
  • 67.3 mm
Display
  • 65.23 %
  • IPS LCD
  • 327 ppi
  • 16:9
  • Yes
  • 4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 750 x 1344 pixels
General
  • iOS v13.0
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Apple
  • iPhone SE 2020 128GB
  • Yes
  • May 19, 2020 (Official)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Lightning
  • Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus
  • No
Network & Connectivity
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: eSIM
  • Head: 1.17 W/kg, Body: 1.16 W/kg
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) 5GHz, MIMO
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 14) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 700(band 29) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes, v5.0
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 14) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 700(band 29) / 2300(band 30) / 2100(band 33) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
Performance
  • Apple A13 Bionic
  • 3 GB
  • 16.0 s
  • 64 bit
  • LPDDR4X
  • 7 nm
  • Hexa Core (2.65 GHz, Dual core, Lightning + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Thunder)
  • Apple GPU (four-core graphics)
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • iTunes Store, FaceTime, Find My iPhone, Find My Friends
  • Front
Storage
  • 128 GB
  • No
  • NVMe
    Apple Iphone Se 2020 128gb