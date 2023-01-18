 Asus Rog Phone 5 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Home Phone Finder Asus Phones Asus ROG Phone 5

    Asus ROG Phone 5

    Asus ROG Phone 5 is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 49,999 in India with 64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 680 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 680 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 680) Processor, 6000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus ROG Phone 5 from HT Tech. Buy Asus ROG Phone 5 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    8
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35684/heroimage/142423-v4-asus-rog-phone-5-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35684/images/Design/142423-v4-asus-rog-phone-5-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35684/images/Design/142423-v4-asus-rog-phone-5-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35684/images/Design/142423-v4-asus-rog-phone-5-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35684/images/Design/142423-v4-asus-rog-phone-5-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹49,999
    128 GB
    6.78 inches (17.22 cm)
    Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 680 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 680 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 680)
    64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP
    24 MP
    6000 mAh
    Android v11
    Asus ROG Phone 5 Price in India

    Asus ROG Phone 5 price in India starts at Rs.49,999. The lowest price of Asus ROG Phone 5 is Rs.49,999 on amazon.in.

    Asus Rog Phone 5 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • 01h 08m 09s
    • Yes
    • Li-Polymer
    • Yes, Hyper, 65W
    • No
    • 6000 mAh
    Camera
    • F2.5
    • Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
    • 24 MP f/2.5, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(27 mm focal length, 0.9µm pixel size)
    • Single
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Yes
    • F1.8
    • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    Design
    • Phantom Black, Storm White
    • Back: Gorilla Glass
    • 77.2 mm
    • 10.2 mm
    • 238 grams
    • 172.8 mm
    Display
    • 1080 x 2448 pixels
    • AMOLED
    • 800 nits
    • Corning Gorilla Glass,
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 20:4:9
    • 81.95 %
    • 144 Hz
    • Yes
    • 6.78 inches (17.22 cm)
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    • 395 ppi
    General
    • Android v11
    • ROG Phone 5
    • Yes
    • Asus
    • ROG UI
    • March 10, 2021 (Official)
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • No
    • No
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/ax/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 TDD N38 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    Performance
    • Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 680 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 680 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 680)
    • LPDDR5
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
    • LPDDR5
    • 8 GB
    • Adreno 660
    • 21.0 s
    • 5 nm
    • 64 bit
    • 64MP + 13MP + 5MP
    Special Features
    • On-screen
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Optical
    Storage
    • Yes
    • No
    • 128 GB
    • UFS 3.1
    Asus Rog Phone 5 FAQs

    What is the price of the Asus Rog Phone 5 in India?

    Asus Rog Phone 5 price in India at 49,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP), Front Camera (24 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888; RAM: 8 GB; Battery: 6000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Asus Rog Phone 5?

    How many colors are available in Asus Rog Phone 5?

    What is the Asus Rog Phone 5 Battery Capacity?

    Is Asus Rog Phone 5 Waterproof?

    Asus Rog Phone 5