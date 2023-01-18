 Asus Zenfone 3 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Asus Zenfone 3

    Asus Zenfone 3 is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 21,999 in India with 16 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2650 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus Zenfone 3 from HT Tech. Buy Asus Zenfone 3 now with free delivery.
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Asus Zenfone 3 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • No
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    • 2650 mAh
    Camera
    • 4616 x 3464 Pixels
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
    • F2.0
    • No
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Single
    • F2.0
    • Yes
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • No
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection Touch to focus
    Design
    • 144 grams
    • 7.6 mm
    • Case: MetalBack: Mineral Glass
    • 73.9 mm
    • Sapphire Black, Moonlight White, Shimmer Gold
    • 146.8 mm
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 424 ppi
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • 5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    • IPS LCD
    • 68.55 %
    General
    • Asus Zenfone 3 ZE520KL
    • Yes
    • Zen UI
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Zenfone 3
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • Asus
    • August 17, 2016 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • No
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, v4.2
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    Performance
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 MSM8953
    • LPDDR3
    • LPDDR3
    • 3 GB
    • Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 64 bit
    • Adreno 506
    Smart TV Features
    • 16 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, rgbw sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • 32 GB
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 2 TB
    Asus Zenfone 3 FAQs

    What is the price of the Asus Zenfone 3 in India?

    Asus Zenfone 3 price in India at 21,599 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (16 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 MSM8953; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 2650 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Asus Zenfone 3?

    How many colors are available in Asus Zenfone 3?

    What is the Asus Zenfone 3 Battery Capacity?

    Is Asus Zenfone 3 Waterproof?

    Asus Zenfone 3